Autograph Day Ahead





The New York Jets today announced a special autograph session for Jets fans. As training camp draws to a close, the Jets want to give our most loyal fans one more opportunity to meet their favorite players.

That's why the entire team will be available to meet fans and sign autographs following practice on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Hofstra University. The autograph session will take place immediately after practice, which begins at 12:15 p.m.

So don't miss this opportunity to watch the last practice of Training Camp 2007 and meet the members of your favorite football team!

Jets training camp, which is free and open to the public, attracts tens of thousands of fans each summer. Watching practice isn't the only activity offered. In addition, fans can take advantage of special events, mini-practices, concerts and giveaways.