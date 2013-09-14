Austin Howard Takes His Turn as Interviewer

Sep 14, 2013 at 03:07 AM

As a fourth-year NFL player, Austin Howard has had his fair share of interviews. This year, however, he's taking his media involvement to a new level, as the interviewee becomes the interviewer.

Howard will alternate weeks with Nick Bellore in hosting Jets Huddle, airing Saturday nights at 11:35 p.m. ET on WCBS Channel 2. The "rookie" has some journalism background as a public relations minor at Northern Iowa, but he's still learning some techniques to perfect his craft of asking questions.

"You have to think about what you can say to engage them and how they're responding to your questions, and anticipate what their reaction's going to be," he said.

Despite a learning curve, the 26-year-old tackle finds that the many different personalities and interests of players on the team make the job easy and fun.

"I know a lot of my teammates as they are here at work," he said, "but it's very hard to go out and spend time with each individual teammate you have, and I think this gives me the opportunity to do so. In addition, it will help me work on public speaking and talking on camera."

Bellore, back for his second stint as co-host of Jets Huddle, shared Austin's sentiment that getting to learn a little bit about the 60 other players on the roster has turned out to be the best part of the job.

"You may not be near them in the locker room or on the same side of the ball as them," the linebacker and special teams player said, "but getting to learn about their upbringing, their football experiences and their off-the-field experiences, I think it's pretty cool and a fun way to get to know your teammates."

Might this Jets Huddle involvement serve as a prequel to Howard's post-football aspirations as an on-air talent?

"I don't know because, surprisingly, I really hate the sound of my own voice," he admitted. "I rarely will watch anything that I'm speaking in. So my fiancée and my parents and my family will watch it, and I'll kind of just ask how I did. I think I might DVR them, but it might take me a little bit before I actually can watch the shows."

We promise he's being too critical of himself, as he has a face for TV and a voice for radio.

You can study a roster and learn the heights, weights, jersey numbers, positions, and seemingly everything else about a football player, but on Saturday nights, Howard said, "You'll get to know these players as real people."

Whether you join Austin Howard in recording the show and watching it at a different time or you're up late the night before a big game and just can't get enough of Green & White football, be sure to tune in to CBS for Jets Huddle and learn everything there is to know about your 2013 New York Jets.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets-Giants Practice Report | What Did Robert Saleh Think of Thursday's Joint Session?

Garrett Wilson Impresses; Duane Brown Takes First Reps in Pads

news

Joe Flacco Sees an Old Friend, Now a Foe, at Jets-Giants Joint Practice

QB Retains 'Calming Influence' Despite Getting a Preview of What Big Blue DC Wink Martindale Will Throw at Him Sunday

news

Jets LT Duane Brown: 'It's Been Great Getting Back on the Field'

The Veteran Was Drafted in '08 (Same Year as Joe Flacco); Zach Wilson Was 8 Years Old

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/25) | Headlines, Highlights, Photos, Interviews & More from Joint Practice with the Giants

See All of the Content from Thursday at Jets Training Camp

news

Jets-Giants Joint Practice Highlights (8/25) | Garrett Wilson Visits the End Zone, Bryce Hall Picks Off Daniel Jones & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Thursday's Joint Practice

news

Jets' LB C.J. Mosley and DE Carl Lawson Are Ready for Action

Two Defensive Stalwarts Look Forward to Sunday's Preseason Finale vs. Giants

news

Where Are They Now: Jon McGraw

Catch Up with the 2002 Draft Pick

news

Jets Practice Report | HC Robert Saleh 'Anticipating a Really Good Day' With Giants

Duane Brown, Quinnen Williams Take Team Reps; No Update on Zach Wilson

news

Greg Zuerlein Nails Down Jets' Kicking Job by Going About His Business

Robert Saleh on His New/Old PK: He's Reliable, Kicked Game-Winners, 'Been Through It All'

news

Jets Rookie RB Breece Hall Continues to Learn the Nuances of a New Offense

HC Robert Saleh: 'He Is an Asset in the Offense, but So Is Michael [Carter] and So Is Tevin [Coleman['

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/24) | Headlines, Highlights, Photos, Interviews & More from Wednesday's Practice

See All of the Content from the First Day of Week 5 at Jets Training Camp

news

Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/24) | Corey Davis Deep Across the Middle, Michael Carter TD Catch, Sauce Gardner Deep PBU & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Wednesday's Practice at Training Camp

Advertising