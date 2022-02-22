As NFL Draft Approaches, Jets Will Be Aggressive if Opportunity is Right

Looking back at the Jets' 2021 draft class, Douglas said it was a "monumental player-development task." It was one that yielded six solid starting players and, when including the team's undrafted free agents, played 5,681 snaps -- second only to the Detroit Lions (5,969), according to ESPN Stats & Information.

"Joe Douglas has made some really good trades, getting the 2 for Sam Darnold [from Carolina] and the two 1's for Jamal Adams [from Seattle] is hopefully going to pay off now," said Mike Tannenbaum of ESPN. "This is a draft, because of Covid, there's a big theory that this is a little bit of a deeper draft, maybe not as top heavy.

"Keep building on the lines. There are a couple of guys there, but if they can add some difference makers in the front seven and obviously a corner or two. To me those are the positions you usually can't get in free agency, you don't see a lot of great young corners leave teams or great young pass rushers. To me, you want to kind of back-fill other needs and try to get those premium positions in the draft. I think Joe Douglas has done a really good job of amassing good value to do that."

Douglas has acknowledged that, when it comes to the draft (not to mention nearly $50 million in cap space to entice a free agent or two), the Jets have enviable flexibility. Holding the No. 4 and No. 10 picks in the first round could mean that his phone lines are open as other teams, perhaps one in search of a quarterback, consider moving up and sending the Jets even more picks, more capital.

"I think we're always going to be aggressive if the right opportunity presents itself," Douglas said during his season-ending press conference last month. "The good thing is that I think we can be in just about any discussion when it comes to player trades."

And with a franchise quarterback in the fold in Zach Wilson and a handful of teams looking to potentially move up, Douglas seems to again be prepared to play his part as Trader Joe (at least when it comes to the draft).

"The beauty is when you don't need a quarterback," McShay said. "You can maybe take advantage probably with that 10th pick more than that fourth pick and move back a few spots for a team. You have Atlanta sitting at No. 8, and then after that Washington at No. 11 needs a quarterback, Pittsburgh is at No. 18, New Orleans is at No. 20, Detroit is at No. 25.