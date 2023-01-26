As Nathaniel Hackett Arrives, Jets Are Committed to Find a Veteran Quarterback

"It's more finding the right guy that we feel can lead us in the direction we need to go and play complementary football with us. There's a lot of excitement here. We feel like we have a really good football team and like I said, there is a lot of attention on the veteran, but there is also Zach and the people that are in this building too and we want to continue developing those guys."

As far as veteran QBs, NFL.com in December published its Top 51 free agents of 2023 with Lamar Jackson, Geno Smith, Tom Brady, Daniel Jones and Jimmy Garoppolo making the cut. But that group could be sliced in half if the Ravens tag/reach an agreement with Jackson and the Seahawks and Giants lock up Smith and Jones. The Raiders and Derek Carr appear poised for a parting and Las Vegas has financial incentive to deal him before Feb. 15. ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported that there is a "very real" possibility that future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers could be traded this offseason.

Saleh raved about Hackett's track record establishing the run game and working with quarterbacks.

"He has a proven track record of tremendous relationships with all the quarterbacks he's ever worked with, and he's had success with all the quarterbacks he's worked with," Saleh said.

While the Jets are committed to adding a veteran QB, they remain dedicated to developing Wilson.