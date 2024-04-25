Are the Jets More Likely to Trade Up, Trade Back or Stay Put in Round 1 of the NFL Draft?

RL: Right up top, anyone who knows what Joe Douglas and the Jets will definitively do with their No. 10 overall pick is guessing, because Joe isn't telling and his track record goes in all three directions. From the 2020 draft through last year, Douglas has at one time or another held nine first-round picks. He stood pat on three, traded for four, traded his own No. 1 once, and traded a previously traded Round 1 pick once. Also from '20-23, Douglas has kept 13 of the Jets' own picks and traded 18 of them, while keeping 20 traded picks and trading 11 traded picks again. So that being said, we could see the Jets moving up a few rungs to secure the player they want, staying at 10, or trading down to fill in that Round 2 hole created by last year's Aaron Rodgers trade. So how to gameplan this? Joe D at the top of his predraft newser last week said: "We definitely have 10 players that we're excited to take, so we're ready to roll." Does that mean he'll stay at 10? Of course not. As he also said, "If our phone is ringing, we're going to be prepared." But my instinct is the Jets will stay anchored at 10 and let the best WR, T or TE come to them.

CH: It depends on who is available and how the first few picks fall. If one of the top receivers – Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze – is still available, I could see the Jets trying to trade up to take one of them. I could also see teams with bigger needs going after the No. 10 spot and offering GM Joe Douglas a second-round pick to trade back. That could be a nice addition to the seven picks the Jets currently have since they currently don't have pick in Round 2. The most likely scenario, to me, is staying put at No. 10 and drafting the best available player.