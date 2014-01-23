Antonio Cromartie Joins Pro Bowl Team Rice

If you're a Jets fan unsure of which Pro Bowl squad you should be rooting for come Sunday, your decision's been made easy after Antonio Cromartie joined Nick Mangold on Team Rice during Wednesday night's draft.
Cromartie went 22nd overall on Wednesday (excluding centers, guards, fullbacks, interior D-linemen and specialists, who were selected on Tuesday in the first day of the draft) as the second of two Round 11 picks. He was smack dab in the middle of all defensive backs drafted with six DBs already off the board and six still waiting to be picked at the time his name was called and he walked out of the green room, as seen above.
All I know is 4 Corners have gone n front of me right now. Feels like 06 draft all over again. @DieonSanders n @JerryRice r on something lol — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) January 23, 2014
Until this weekend, the odds were against Cromartie even receiving an invitation to Honolulu. As a second alternate, it took an injury to New England's CB Aqib Talib and a Super Bowl berth for Seattle's CB Richard Sherman to pave the way for the eighth-year veteran.
Jus got drafted by #teamrice. Time to go win on Sunday. http://t.co/Xes47PsaFX — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) January 23, 2014