Another QB in the Jets' Pipeline?

PAXTON LYNCH, MEMPHIS

For months, it seemed like Lynch was the middle man of this quarterback group. Never quite as high as on the board as Goff and Wentz, he still seemed to have a home to himself before the next tier.

In 38 games at Memphis, Lynch completed 63% of his passes for 8,663 yards and 59 TDs. The 6'7", 245-pounder is not a stationary target and some maintain that he is more of a threat on the move. The jump to the next level will be significant because he'll have to work on his footwork, make quicker decisions, learn a pro-style offense, and finally adjust to the looks of a pro defense. But with quarterbacks going No. 1 and No. 2 overall, Lynch could shoot up some draft boards.

"I think like a lot of the quarterbacks in this class, he has a degree of skill which is intriguing. He also has played in an offense that is not a traditional offense," Maccagnan said of Lynch. "We're actually working with Bryce, so we have some familiarity with the transition that you have to go through from a different style of offense to the NFL style of offense or more of a pro system."

CONNOR COOK, MICHIGAN STATEAfter a wonderful run at MSU, Cook's career ended with a thud in the college football semifinals as Sparty dropped a 38-0 decision to Alabama on New Year's Eve. Cook was intercepted twice and completed just 19 of 39 in the systematic destruction.

But after playing in a pro-style offense, there is a lot to like about Cook. He went 35-5 as a starter, he has good size, he gets the ball out quick, and he could be the most pro-ready of the entire crop. Some have questioned his intangibles as he wasn't a team captain and it will be interesting to see if that could hurt him this weekend.

CHRISTIAN HACKENBERG, PENN STATE

A couple of years ago, Hackenberg looked like a potential No. 1 overall selection. And now as we head into draft weekend, it wouldn't be startling if the PSU product was selected on day one, two or three. The 6'4", 223-pounder is a big prospect who can let it rip, but he also struggled with pocket awareness and absorbed a physical beating at Penn State. Hackenberg didn't miss a start, though, making 38 in all and finishing as the school's all-time leading passer with 8,457 yards and 48 touchdowns.

After developing some bad habits the past two seasons while under siege, he worked with former NFL QB Jordan Palmer to clean up his technique. An uneven combine workout followed, but Hackenberg looked great at his pro day. Entering the weekend, he is one of the draft's wild cards.

Two QB Draft Sleepers

JACOBY BRISSETT, NORTH CAROLINA STATE