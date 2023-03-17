Allen Lazard: I'm So Excited for This Chapter 

Lazard gained the trust of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, playing in 16 games in 2019 and catching 35 balls with 3 TDs. He became a fixture in lineup and last season was targeted a career-high 100 times, amassing 60 catches for 788 yards with 6 TDs. Lazard (6-5, 227) is a big red zone threat who collected 14 TDs in 2021-22 and he's also a very good run blocker.

"During my time with Aaron in Green Bay, he put his arm around me and he's a big reason why I'm here today," Lazard said. "He stood up on a table for me during training camp when I probably didn't deserve to make the roster at least in the front office's eyes. He called for me to be in the game in a lot of heavy pressure situations and has always believed in me. As a wide receiver, the best relationship you can have is with the quarterback. The relationship I've had with him has been phenomenal and obviously there is an inclination that he's coming here."

Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee this week and stated his intentions to play with the Jets, but a trade will have to be consummated between the Packers and the Jets for that to happen. It's possible Lazard (27) and Rodgers (39) may again wear the same shade of green, but they each continue to follow their own road.

"He works out the same place I do, we were able to cross paths and just connect a little bit on what we were thinking and everything but there was no trying to do this in a sense," Lazard said. "We were both trying to do what's right for the both of us and his situation is a little bit different with his career and everything and where I want to take my career and the next step. Sitting here today, obviously it feels good 12 is going to be my quarterback again."

Lazard joins a WR group that features Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, a player he called "phenomenal." Lazard will bring postseason experience as well, having caught 11 balls for 200 yards in five playoff games.