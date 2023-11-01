Jets WR Allen Lazard on Win Over Giants: 'The Craziest Game I Ever Played In'

Instead it was Lazard who floated into space over the middle, caught the ball and made perhaps one of the headiest plays you'll ever see on an NFL field. He looked for Newman, who raced to the 17-yard line, had an official touch the ball before Z.Wilson tossed the ball into the turf with a second left.

"We did a great job executing," Lazard said. "We had the one in the Broncos game going into the half when we didn't execute [and time ran out]. That's in the back of my mind. I was looking at the clock, watching 3 ... 2 .... I said we did it. I knew Z would make it, and once he did we knew we were going to win."

So far this season, the Jets are one of two teams with multiple overtime contests and the only one to win both. Additionally, despite being behind in every game this season (among seven other teams) only the Jets and the Steelers have winning records. Lazard so far has caught 17 passes for 255 yards (15.0 yards a catch) and a TD.

"It's been a rollercoaster, that might be too cliché, more like a tornado," Lazard said. "It's just like in a tornado, you get sucked up, spun around in circles, get thrown out 20 miles away with no cellphone and you're not able to communicate. We're just trying to figure out. Even Sunday, it was the craziest game I ever played in. How the defense performed, offense struggling, guys getting injured, rain is such a big factor. Man, somehow we won. That's all that matters." He added: "I really feel as ugly a win as it was, it was probably one of the better things that happened this season."

After catching 6 TD passes from Aaron Rodgers last season, Lazard, 27, signed on with the Jets then watched as the Green & White engineered a trade for Rodgers. After the veteran QB sustained an apparent season-ending Achilles tendon tear four plays in the season opener, Lazard said he's been amazed and not amazed as Rodgers has made impressive progress in rehabbing.

"I ignore it, it's not real to me until he puts a helmet on," Lazard said, referring to the reports of Rodgers' impressive progress. "I don't want to know, then I'd just be thinking about it too much."

That said, Lazard added: "His aura so strong, his energy, it's a comforting feeling to have him back to see his face, as much as try to ignore rehab progressing. Seeing it is such an encouraging and motivating thing. You see how much work, time and effort he's putting into it, trying to get back because he wants to play the game. The thing with football players is that usually practice and lifting sucks, but there's nothing worse than watching your teammates practice and play, knowing you can't be out there with the rest of the guys. Seeing what he's going through makes me grateful I'm able to play. It's always great to have Aaron around."

Though he's new to the New York/New Jersey area, Lazard said he's embracing the overall experience, but mostly appreciates the variety of food options -- though he's fallen in love with Jets fans.

"They're crazy," he said. "Before the first game [Monday night vs. Buffalo on Sept. 11], no one knows this, we're sitting at my house waiting for the day to go by. Someone came and rang my doorbell. I had just moved in and I know some people know about me in the neighborhood. The guy ran back to the street, my dad opened the door, and the guy said 'I just want to say good luck and not be in your personal space.'