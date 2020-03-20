After Tom Brady's Departure, Sam Darnold Vaults to a Surprising Position 

Tom Brady is no longer a Patriot and thus Sam Darnold has a title change. With Brady making his move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers official Friday, the 22-year-old Darnold became the longest-tenured starting quarterback inside the division.

Darnold, a USC product who was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, became the Jets' No. 1 when the then-rookie took the ball in the Green & White's Week 1 throttling of the Lions in Detroit on Sep. 9. On that same weekend, Bills rookie Josh Allen, a Wyoming product taken by Buffalo four picks behind Darnold, finished in a mop-up role when he replaced Nathan Peterman in a Ravens' rout. Allen became the Bills' full-time signal-caller the following week.

Journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick, a 37-year-old who has started for eight NFL teams including the Jets in 2015-16, has more experience than the rest of the division passers combined (including backups). The 37-year-old took the offensive reins for the Dolphins last year, making 13 starts and passing for 3,500 yards. He sits atop their depth chart this spring, but many pundits believe Miami could be poised to target a QB early in April's draft.