After Pursuit of Tyreek Hill, Jets GM Joe Douglas Remains Ready to Strike

At present, the Jets have the No. 4 and No. 10 selections in Round 1 and No. 35 and No. 38 in Round 2. They have needs to fill, perhaps at edge, offensive line (there's that Douglas mantra), defensive line (Saleh's wish list) and wide receiver. They've already pursued a trade that would have cost draft picks, for Kansas City's Tyreek Hill, which sends a message that the Jets are open for business, and on the same page as an organization.

"Everyone's going to be better in Year 2 than in Year 1," Douglas said. "I like to think everyone is better in the second year of job. Robert brought in an unbelievable staff of teachers, leaders and motivators. I know there's complete buy-in from our players. I feel great about the staff Robert has put together.

"This is my third offseason with the team ... there's pressure every offseason. We have four picks in the top 38 and if we do this the right way it could really be special. So we set ourselves up with free agents and with an opportunity with those top four picks. It's a huge opportunity for us."

Part of the approach, as the free-agent value of WRs reached the stratosphere, was to fill a need at tight end by signing Uzomah and Conklin.

"For us, with where we are with our young quarterback, as free agency unfolded we saw the market [for WRs] going crazy," Douglas said. "We felt a good pivot was to add some quality tight ends, maybe not the high end of the market compared to wide receiver, but guys to come in here to help our offense and our young quarterback."

Though Douglas said that he's content with the team's current crop of wide receivers, the pursuit of Hill (and others) shows he wants more options for second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

"We feel good about this group we have and want to add to it. If there's an opportunity at the right price, we're going to strike. If the right player presents himself we're going to strike.

"I feel good about the receivers we have. Elijah [Moore] was starting to come on before his injury. [Corey] Davis was on target for 1,000 yards before his injury and we brought back Braxton [Berrios]. I feel good about this group we have and want to add to it."