Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Olivia Landis will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: After beating the Rams, how can the Jets slow down the Browns?

EA: It's a tougher assignment. The Jets won't have their best defensive player because Quinnen Williams (head/neck) was placed on injured reserve. A breakout performer, Williams was outstanding in his final 2020 performance, registering 4 tackles and a sack against the Rams. And look further down the middle of the Jets' defense and Harvey Langi, who has been starting alongside Neville Hewitt, was placed on IR this week with a neck injury. The Green & White could start Bryce Hager, who has collected 5 special teams stops in 2020, with Hewitt. While Williams leads the team in sacks with 7 this season, he's been excellent against the run. According to NextGen Stats, he leads the NFL with a 7.1% of stops for zero or negative yards among players with at least 200 snaps. The Browns have an elite offensive line, a two-headed dynamo at running back with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and a bunch of active tight ends. The Jets have to get big performances out of Folorusno Fatukasi and Hewitt, and then get after Baker Mayfield. This is a balanced Cleveland attack and Mayfield has been hot of late. Interim defensive coordinator Frank Bush had a masterful game plan against the Rams, so it will be interesting to see how he dials it up in Week 16.