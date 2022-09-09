After a Long Wait, DE Carl Lawson Ready for His Jets Debut

But to say that Sunday's game has special significance to Lawson, and his family, would be a soaring understatement. He said part of his excitement ahead of his real Jets debut will be the presence of his father, Carl Sr., who is making the trip to North Jersey from Georgia.

"My dad hasn't seen me play in a long time," Lawson said on Thursday. "It's a real big emotion that way."

Carl Sr. played fullback in college for Georgia Tech more than 30 years ago. During the coronavirus pandemic Carl Sr., who earlier had a kidney transplant, came down with Covid-19 and spent more than two months in the hospital.

"My Dad's a big part of my life," Lawson said. "My Mom's coming up, too. But you never know. I thought I was going to lose him a while ago right around the time after I signed my contract. I was like, 'Dang, he wouldn't even get to see me play as a Jet.' It was really, really bad. He was in the hospital forever. There were some days you just didn't know. I really want him to come watch me play for that particular reason."

"I think that's why it's important to me because you never know when your last opportunity for anything is. He wants to come watch me play, that's why it's important."

Lawson, like many of the Jets starters on offense and defense, saw limited playing time in the preseason as head coach Robert Saleh made a concerted effort to keep his players healthy He took only 7 snaps in the preseason finale against the Giants but is clearly a key cog in Ulbrich's defense.