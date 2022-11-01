After 5-3 Start, Jets GM Joe Douglas Says 'It's Not Getting Any Easier'

The Jets had their four-game win streak snapped last Sunday at home, falling 22-17 to the Patriots. Second-year QB Zach Wilson threw for 355 yards and 2 TDs in the defeat but was intercepted three times after playing mistake-free football the previous three games.

"I think if you talked to Zach, I'm sure he'd tell you there's a few throws that he'd want back," Douglas said. "Look, we're 4-1 with Zach as our quarterback. In his first game back, he brought us back from a double-digit deficit in hostile territory in Pittsburgh. I know I'm sure he'd say he'd want a few of those throws back, but he also had 9 explosive passes. There's a lot of good to take away from that game.

"I know the focus was on the turnovers, but we love Zach. We love the way his approach is every week, love his competes, and he's our quarterback."

While transitioning on offense without both OL Alijah-Vera Tucker and RB Breece Hall, who sustained season-ending injuries at Denver, the Jets also were without WR Corey Davis against the Patriots. Entering Sunday's tilt with the Bills, the Jets rank 6th overall (311.4 yds/g) defensively and 11th in scoring defense (19.9 pts/g). They also rank 9th in takeaways (12) and tied for 9th in sacks (21).