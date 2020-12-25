Adam Gase on Jets WR Denzel Mims: 'He's Grown and Matured Very Quickly'

Defensive Shuffle

The injury bug continues to bite the Jets defense as both DL Quinnen Williams and LB Harvey Langi were placed on injured reserve earlier this week. The Jets will face the NFL's No. 3 rushing offense (152.6 yds/g) this Sunday with RBs Nick Chubb (931 yards) and Kareem Hunt (793 yards).

"They have two guys who can get a lot of things done, so it's going to be a challenge," interim defensive coordinator Frank Bush said. "We're going to have to do some things inside that are slightly different than what we've done because we don't have Quinnen. We're going to have to load up the box at times and move people around at other times. Do some things that will maybe get them off schedule a little bit in their run game. At the end of the day, we have to hit the guys up front, get them knocked back and try to tackle these backs."

On the LB shuffle, he added: "Fortunately, Bryce Hager and some of those other kids have been in the room, but it's a challenge. It's disheartening because Harvey was coming along at such a fast pace. He was bringing us a spark when he played. Then all of sudden to not have him, he was an emotional leader and brought a lot of energy. Now we're going with Bryce and he's been in the room. He understands what we're doing and we trust him. He's going to play and I think he'll be fine."

DL Nathan Shepherd could be in line to receive more snaps with Williams on IR. Shepherd had his best game of the season last week against the Rams: 1 sack, 1 QB hits and 2 TFLs.