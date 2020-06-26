Friday, Jun 26, 2020 07:56 PM

Adam Gase: I Want Jamal Adams on the Jets

Jets HC Says Pro Bowl Safety’s Versatility and Play Speed Is Phenomenal 

Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets' stance on Jamal Adams hasn't changed throughout the offseason and head coach Adam Gase reiterated today he wants the two-time Pro Bowler in green and white.

"Yes, I want Jamal on our team," Gase told NFL Network's Kim Jones when asked if he wanted Adams on the roster.

Last season, Adams amassed a team-high 6.5 sacks and 91 tackles along with 7 pass defenses, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery in 14 games. He also registered his second career INT and took that theft of Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham back for his first career pick-six.

"He's been one of our best players and most consistent guys that we had last year," Gase said. "I said a lot of this at the end of the season about the value that he brings to this team and what he does on not only gameday, but during practice. This is the tough part of the business and it's something that we have to keep working through."

While expansive about Adams the player, Gase said the business part of the equation would remain internal.

"These discussions that we have in our organization, we keep having them and whatever discussions need to be had between agents and players, we have to have those discussions," he said. "It's a tough part of the business and our job is to work through difficult times and tough situations and find solutions."

Adams, an Associated Press first-team All-Pro last season, has totaled 273 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 25 pass defenses, 12 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 6 forced fumbles in 46 games.

"Jamal has been a guy that's done a lot for us. He's done a good job of executing what Gregg has asked him to do at an extremely high level. I think he's helped a lot of us be super flexible in what we do," Gase said. "He really creates a lot for other people as well. Not only just for himself, but the guys have to really account for him if he's pressuring or he's down in the box and they're not sure what's going on. Teams have to account for him, which frees up other guys. … His versatility and his play speed is phenomenal in practice and on gameday."

