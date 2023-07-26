Aaron Rodgers Repeats for Jets, Fans: 'I Don't See This as a One-Year-and-Done Thing'

With the Brett Favre experiment of 15 years ago that started with a bang, ending with a whimper and wrapped after one season in 2008, the topic of trying to keep Rodgers around for more than a season has always been a background conversation among Jets reporters and Jets Nation. But as Rodgers has noted, so many elements of the trade with Green Bay have dovetailed with the QB's desires, such as being reunited with Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett and cruising New York City.

Being a 40-something NFL signal-caller has also played a part.

"Definitely, I think being a 40-year-old starter was a goal, just because that's a big number, to put yourself in that position," said Rodgers, who turns the big-4-0 in December. "It means you've got to really take care of yourself in the offseason, so I've adjusted some things with that goal in mind.

"Obviously, Tom [Brady] kind of set the standard, playing till 45, I think — which is crazy. But it's less crazy when you're starting to get closer to that, because you still love the game, you still want to be there doing it. And if you take care of yourself the right way, you put yourself in position to at least entertain that thought."

So Rodgers said he dedicated himself this offseason to building his flexibility, and he's continued his dietary pursuits that began around 2015, educating himself on how best to eat and manage things like "inflammation regression" and not waking up "feeling heavy-legged and swollen."

The physical side of his position gets mentioned by No. 8's critics and concerned fans because his passing game last season with Green Bay, while still at a very high level, wasn't what it had been in his back-to-back 13-win playoff and MVP seasons in 2020 and '21. Meanwhile, his rushing average dropped each of the past four seasons while his sack rate rose the past two years.

But Rodgers in effect says: What mobility issues are we talking about?