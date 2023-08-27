Aaron Rodgers Makes Long-Anticipated Debut, Guides Jets to Quick TD vs. Giants

His First Action in Green & White Results in 14-Yard TD Strike to Garrett Wilson, 14-0 Lead After 1st Quarter

The Aaron Rodgers Train is finally rocking and rolling down the tracks for the Green & White and their fans.

Rodgers got the starting nod at QB for the Jets in their preseason finale at the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night, and while his game-action debut in his new shade of green could have gone a little better, it couldn't have gone much better.

Rodgers handled the Jets' first two series with his trademark aplomb and quick release in completing five of his eight passes for 47 yards. He opened with a 23-yard drive that stalled near midfield, then struck quickly for his first touchdown as the Jets' signal-caller on Drive No. 2, hitting WR Garrett Wilson for the 14-yard score just 6:37 into the game. That drive moved 52 yards on four plays.

"It has been fun," MLB C.J. Mosley told ESPN New York about watching Rodgers operate the Jets offense. "They put him on the Jumbotron. And I know it's an away game, but I think both sides were excited to see him in a uniform. As a teammate, I love to see it. He had a few throws out there and got his feet wet. And we got him a touchdown pass in the preseason, so that is exactly how we wanted it."

Rodgers finished his short stint at the offense's helm with 62.5% accuracy, the TD strike to Wilson and a 118.2 passer rating. That's in keeping with his career rating as a summer starter for the Packers from 2008 through his last previous preseason start in 2018. In that span, ARod had 67.8% accuracy, threw 26 touchdowns to three interceptions, and racked up a 114.2 rating.

None of these numbers matters, of course, since the Rodgers juggernaut's statistics won't count until his next game action, the Sept. 11 regular-season opener at MetLife against Buffalo. But Rodgers and the Jets' first offense got a bonus when Giants rookie QB Tommy Devito threw a ball that Jets CB Brandin Echols jumped all over for the sprawling interception, then bounced up and took the pick for six down the right side.

The 14-0 lead with 4:11 to play in the opening period was the Jets' largest first-quarter lead and their first double-digit advantage in their 54-game summer series against the Giants since, well, since their first meeting, the 1969 August get-together at Yale Bowl when Joe Namath & Co. opened a 17-0 lead en route to their 37-14 victory over the Giants.

