Aaron Rodgers Makes Long-Anticipated Debut, Guides Jets to Quick TD vs. Giants

The Aaron Rodgers Train is finally rocking and rolling down the tracks for the Green & White and their fans.

Rodgers got the starting nod at QB for the Jets in their preseason finale at the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night, and while his game-action debut in his new shade of green could have gone a little better, it couldn't have gone much better.

Rodgers handled the Jets' first two series with his trademark aplomb and quick release in completing five of his eight passes for 47 yards. He opened with a 23-yard drive that stalled near midfield, then struck quickly for his first touchdown as the Jets' signal-caller on Drive No. 2, hitting WR Garrett Wilson for the 14-yard score just 6:37 into the game. That drive moved 52 yards on four plays.