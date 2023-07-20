Aaron Rodgers on Jets' 1st Camp Practice: 'A Lot of Positivity Here and That's Fun'

After going through an offseason of hearing the attitude, confidence and "juice" former Green Bay icon Aaron Rodgers was bringing to the Jets, the quarterback and his still new teammates participated in their first practice of training camp today. And the post-workout talk was about ... the Rodgers attitude, confidence and juice.

"It's always a good vibe," second-year WR Garrett Wilson said of football in general, "but when you've got Aaron, it's cool, he brings a little vibe with him, too."

"He has brought a lot of juice, a lot of hype,' head coach Robert Saleh said. "He brings a lot of wisdom to the quarterbacks room, a lot of confidence to the offensive side of the ball, a lot of excitement to the organization. But none of that matters if we're not attacking the day."

"Yeah, it's spectacular," the 19th-year QB and first-year Jet said, not about himself but about the anticipation that continues to surround the team he joined just before the draft. "That's what you want. You want to be part of a place that has high expectations. There's a lot of positivity around here, which I think is a good thing. But we have to temper expectations in camp. It's a long season filled with ups and downs, peaks and valleys. I think we've got to build this thing the right way. But there's a lot of positivity here and that's fun."

The Jets, who are starting training camp earlier than in any summer since 2000 due to their meeting with the Browns in the Aug. 3 Hall of Fame Game, are taking it step by step on offense, in part because a number of players have spent a lot of time away from the offseason practice fields.

"Today it was nice to see Mecole get some opportunities," Rodgers said of WR Mecole Hardman, who's been rehabbing following his offseason core surgery. RB Breece Hall, TE C.J. Uzomah and longtime Packers WR Randall Cobb have started out on active-PUP. WR Corey Davis has been in and out. T Mekhi Becton is finally "full steam" (Saleh's description) as is G Alijah Vera-Tucker.

They've all got some catching-up to do in Saleh's new offense, which is also new OC Nathaniel Hackett's old offense. Which, as former Packers WR Allen Lazard put it, is also "the Aaron Rodgers offense," although A-Rod declined bidding for the naming rights.