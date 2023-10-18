Aaron Rodgers Said Being on the Sideline on Sunday 'Was a Special Moment ... to Feel a Bit More Normal' 

Aaron Rodgers was back on the Jets sideline on Sunday during the win over the Eagles, no crutches and wearing a headset during the game. He is making impressive progress in his recovery after surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon.

"Just to be back around the guys was incredible," he said on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday. "To be on the field without crutches, to be on the sidelines, to be on the headset, it made me feel like I wasn't so separated from the team. That was a special moment for me to be able to feel a little bit more normal. The five weeks have been really tough not just physically, but emotionally and spiritually."

Rodgers interrupted his rehab on the West Coast and returned to New Jersey after speaking with HC Robert Saleh.

"I was I was kind of on the fence this last week, to be honest, because my rehab has been so great, and I've really been coming along so incredibly well here on the West Coast," he said. "I was like, if I fly out, I'm going to miss a few days of rehab and am I going to regret these couple days of not getting the same type of work? I just hit up Robert and I said, 'Hey, what do you think?' and he said, 'need you out here, buddy.' So, that was that was cool."

In just five weeks since his surgery, Rodgers is ahead of the curve when it comes to standard rehab. Walking freely and throwing a football before the game surprised. Since the injury he's dedicated himself to rehabbing as quickly, and smartly as possible.