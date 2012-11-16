A True Leader, Scott Embraces the Fight

Scott, who repeatedly has taken young players under his wing here during his four-year tenure, came to camp in tip-top shape after a great offseason that included mixed martial arts training with Kenrick Ellis. But after an excellent start to the 2012 campaign, he suffered ligament damage to his big toe. After persevering for weeks, he had his consecutive game streak snapped at 119 when he was deactivated in Week 8 against the Dolphins.

"It was frustrating because I did put the work in during the offseason. I thought I started very well and then to get three games in… People don't realize I was dealing with this for five weeks before I even took one week off," he said. "Generally this is one of those things where you take four to five weeks off for it to heel, but I felt like we didn't have that to spare. It's part of the game. You put in the work because you put in the work because you have a chance to do something. It doesn't always work out the way you want it to and adversity and injuries are part of the game. You just deal with it."

Scott, who racked up his first sack of the season last weekend in Seattle, knows the Rams will provide a stern test on Sunday.

"Steven Jackson doesn't get any easier after facing a Marshawn Lynch. We're talking about a similar back, who is dynamic and maybe a little bit bigger than Lynch," he said. "It's going to be fun. Schotty has a familiarity with this defense and this scheme, and I'm sure he's been anticipating and circling this game and we have some former teammates on that side — Wayne Hunter, Rob Turner and (Matt) Mulligan. I'm sure they'll be juiced up and it will be a great challenge.

"At this point, it's not about the Rams," he added. "It's about us and we need a victory in the worst way. We plan on hopping on that plane with all intentions of getting a victory, getting this thing turned around and being able to ride some positive momentum."

Scott continues to ride positive momentum away from the gridiron. His work in the community has been consistently overlooked, but his impact is felt by many. This week, he volunteered with Jets teammates at a New York Food Bank location in the Bronx and next week — almost four years after leaving the Ravens — his charity will feed the homeless at the Helping Up Mission in Baltimore.