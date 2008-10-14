A Children's Book You Can Cheer About





Come join the Jets as they introduce their first-ever children's book, "J-E-T-S Jets! Jets! Jets!" This 24-page book illustrates the wonderful experience of going to a Jets game.

Going to games and being a Jets fan is "such a multi-generational experience for so many families," said Chris Pierce, the Jets' senior director of merchandising. "As those families grow, they pass that experience on to a new generation. We wanted to try and capture that in a book."

When Mom and Dad read "J-E-T-S Jets! Jets! Jets!" to their children during bedtime stories, they can talk about the experience of going to Jets games. Everything from throwing a football around the parking lot to how they arrived at the stadium, what the tailgate is like, what the food is like, and of course the chant. It's a great story of what it's like to be a Jets fan in a family of Jets fans.

People build their lives around the eight or ten games a year that they go to the stadium. This book goes into that whole experience. From pregame to ingame to postgame, it's a ritual for so many people.

Prior to detailing a thrilling competition of that day's game, the book describes the circus-like atmosphere of the tailgate party.

"Hours before the start of the game, Jets fans began gathering in the parking lot. The smell of good food was in the air as smoke billowed from grills. Jets fans enjoyed lunch and each other's company. Some children, and even some grown-ups, painted their faces green for the game!

"Walking through the stadium gates, Jets fans chanted, 'J-E-T-S, Jets! Jets! Jets!' "

The story adds emphasis to the most positive elements of the game. For example, following the coin toss that starts the game, "The referee reminded the players that it was important to play hard, but also with good sportsmanship. The team captains shook hands and ran back to the sidelines."

There are no specific players mentioned in the book, which gives it a quality of timelessness. With a significant white area on the cover, a child may one day have the opportunity to get the book signed by a Jets player, which would surely be a reason to hold on to the book forever.

I won't spoil who was victorious in the thrilling ending that concludes the book, but after the winning team douses its head coach with a sports drink, "The teams then shook hands and congratulated each other on a good game" (and "as the fans left the stadium, they cheered, 'J-E-T-S, Jets! Jets! Jets!")