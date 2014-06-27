6 Things CBS Has in Store for Jets, NFL

1. Nantz-Simms Still Reigns Supreme

Jim Nantz and Phil Simms had been calling football on CBS since 1998, Nantz as host of "The NFL Today" and Simms as Greg Gumbel's partner. In 2004 the network paired the two and set them up as its No. 1 team.

Eleven seasons later, Nantz-Simms are still top dogs. In their first 10 seasons together, the duo has called 39 Jets regular-season and playoff games, including Rex Ryan's first game as our head coach in 2009 and the playoff wins at San Diego later that season and at New England in '10.

It's a little early to reveal the weekly broadcasting teams for our games, but we do know that Nantz and Simms will work at least their 40th Jets game when the Green & White go to Gillette Stadium for Game 7 vs. the Patriots on Oct. 16. That's because CBS is handling the full slate of Thursday Night Football games that had been NFL Network's sole responsibility since 2008.

2. Eagle Fouts Soars Higher

The booth of Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts has improved its position in the CBS pecking order, moving up to the No. 2 team. Eagles and Fouts will also call the network's top game on Sundays when Nantz and Simms don't call a Sunday game. Congratulations, "Birdie."

Eagle's first Jets game as play-by-play announcer was Game 3 of the 1998 season, when Vinny Testaverde made his first start for us and the opponent was Indianapolis and then-rookie QB Peyton Manning. Does 44-6 ring any bells?