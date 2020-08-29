5 Things to Watch in Jets Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium

Pseudo Preseason

Players competing for roster spots have an opportunity to stand out Sunday. The starters on offense and defense lined up against the second-team players Wednesday and so on with the second and third teams. We'll see if the format is the same, but this is as close to a game-like setting the players will get without a preseason before the rosters are cut from 80 players to 53.

"We have to do everything we can to prepare ourselves and at same time you've got a bunch of guys battling for jobs," Gase said. "Those guys have to do everything they can and put themselves in position to force us to make a decision. And when we get to that week where we're actually preparing for a game, we've got to make all those days before count."

Leg Up

Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer referred to scrimmages as the "tell-all" for his unit with no preseason. Sam Ficken and Brett Maher are "neck and neck" in their kicking competition, but a good performance could provide one of them with a leg up.

"I think they both have been very productive," Boyer said. "Both have pretty solid percentages thus far. They both have more than adequate legs. I think that Sam did a solid job last year, and Brett definitely has experience and everything like that. … Everyday they're being charted on the same kicks from kickoffs to mortar kicks to onside to field goals. So, it's all going to come down to a big body of work and who we decide on at the end."