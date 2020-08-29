5 Things to Watch in Jets Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium

Head Coach Adam Gase Says Team Has a Lot to Improve 

Aug 29, 2020 at 03:00 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_sny_5132-gw-thumb

The Jets will practice at MetLife Stadium on Sunday for the first time in their home stadium since last Dec. 22 . Fans can tune in across the Jets' social media platforms at 12:15 p.m. for "Training Camp LIVE," presented by Atlantic Health System for a look-in at the practice. Fans can also tune into SNY Monday at 6:30 p.m. for an exclusive airing of practice. Below are five items to watch for in Sunday's practice:

Bounce Back
The first-team offense and defense struggled in the Jets' scrimmage on Wednesday. Wide receivers Chris Hogan and Jamison Crowder both lost fumbles, and QB Sam Darnold was intercepted by rookie S Ashtyn Davis. The offense was also penalized a number of times. The defense allowed a handful of chunk plays including a 70-plus-yard touchdown run from La'Mical Perine.

"I know that it's a good kind of middle point for us to where now when we come back to practice, our guys realize, hey times running out," Head Coach Adam Gase said after Wednesday's scrimmage. "We've got to get this stuff cleaned up as fast as possible and the next time we have a scrimmage we've got to be a lot smoother. We've got to execute a lot better. We need to make sure that we protect the ball better, be better with our run fits. There's going to be a lot of great things that we're going to get out of this film."

The Clock Is Running Out
The Jets have a laundry list of injuries from players who will play key roles in 2020 like WR Breshad Perriman (knee) and CB Pierre Desir (hamstring) to players such as T Conor McDermott (knee) and LB James Burgess (low back). Time is ticking as the season opener at Buffalo is Sept. 13.

"Hopefully we start getting these guys back by bunches," Gase said. "And it's the right time because the sense of urgency has got to be there. Everybody's got to earn their spot and we need guys to be out there, we need guys going in that first game knowing what to do. We need to have some kind of chemistry heading in that first game."

Through the Lens | The Best Photos from Week 2 at Jets Training Camp

See the Top Images from the Second Week of Practices at 2020 Jets Camp

E_SR5_0389-thumb
1 / 55
E_SZM31016
2 / 55
E_SZM30573
3 / 55
E_SZM30861
4 / 55
E_SZ5_1203
5 / 55
E_R52_0292
6 / 55
E_SZ3_1802
7 / 55
E_SZM30736
8 / 55
E_SZM30887
9 / 55
E_SZM30771
10 / 55
E_SZM30836
11 / 55
E_SZM30371
12 / 55
E_SZM30506
13 / 55
E_SZM30361
14 / 55
E_SZM30174
15 / 55
E_SZM30315
16 / 55
E_SZ5_0547
17 / 55
E_SZ5_0992
18 / 55
E_SZM30157
19 / 55
E_SZ5_1386
20 / 55
E_SZM30116
21 / 55
E_SZ5_0893
22 / 55
E_SZ5_0936
23 / 55
E_SZ5_0603
24 / 55
E_SZ5_0986
25 / 55
E_SZ4_0123
26 / 55
E_SZ4_0147
27 / 55
E_SZ5_0017
28 / 55
E_SZ4_0281
29 / 55
E_SZ4_0247
30 / 55
E_SZ4_0303
31 / 55
E_SZ3_3445
32 / 55
E_SZ3_2002
33 / 55
E_SZ3_3764
34 / 55
E_SZ3_2647
35 / 55
E_SR5_1861
36 / 55
E_SZ3_3481
37 / 55
E_SZ3_1585
38 / 55
E_SZ3_1960
39 / 55
E_SZ3_1977
40 / 55
E_SZ3_1278
41 / 55
E_SZ3_1219
42 / 55
E_SR5_1021
43 / 55
E_SR5_1902
44 / 55
E_SZ3_0770
45 / 55
E_SR5_1544
46 / 55
E_SR5_0637
47 / 55
E_R52_0337
48 / 55
E_SR5_0368
49 / 55
E_SZ3_0225
50 / 55
E_SR5_0484
51 / 55
E_SR5_0192
52 / 55
E_SR5_0178
53 / 55
E_SR5_0300
54 / 55
E_SR5_0251
55 / 55

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Pseudo Preseason
Players competing for roster spots have an opportunity to stand out Sunday. The starters on offense and defense lined up against the second-team players Wednesday and so on with the second and third teams. We'll see if the format is the same, but this is as close to a game-like setting the players will get without a preseason before the rosters are cut from 80 players to 53.

"We have to do everything we can to prepare ourselves and at same time you've got a bunch of guys battling for jobs," Gase said. "Those guys have to do everything they can and put themselves in position to force us to make a decision. And when we get to that week where we're actually preparing for a game, we've got to make all those days before count."

Leg Up
Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer referred to scrimmages as the "tell-all" for his unit with no preseason. Sam Ficken and Brett Maher are "neck and neck" in their kicking competition, but a good performance could provide one of them with a leg up.

"I think they both have been very productive," Boyer said. "Both have pretty solid percentages thus far. They both have more than adequate legs. I think that Sam did a solid job last year, and Brett definitely has experience and everything like that. … Everyday they're being charted on the same kicks from kickoffs to mortar kicks to onside to field goals. So, it's all going to come down to a big body of work and who we decide on at the end."

Rooks Are Home
Sunday will mark the first time the rookie class will be at MetLife Stadium. Perine and Davis were both impressive in the Jets' scrimmage Wednesday, but how will they perform Sunday? Punter Braden Mann, whom Boyer complimented earlier this week, will have an opportunity to show off his leg at MetLife for the first time. The rookies are dealing with injuries e.g. WR Denzel Mims (hamstring) and DL Jabari Zuniga (quad), but the healthy young players have been impressive starting with the No. 11 overall pick Mekhi Becton.

Related Content

Jets Organization United in Quest for Social Justice
news

Jets Organization United in Quest for Social Justice

Head Coach Adam Gase Calls Meeting on Thursday a 'Humbling Experience'
Jets Practice Report: Adam Gase and RB Le'Veon Bell Have a Good Talk
news

Jets Practice Report: Adam Gase and RB Le'Veon Bell Have a Good Talk

Banged-up Wideout Group Will Likely Add Veteran WR Donte Moncrief; CB Brian Poole Nears a Return
Jets Green & White Practice Coverage Set for Aug. 30 & 31
news

Jets Green & White Practice Coverage Set for Aug. 30 & 31

Jets Training Camp LIVE from MetLife Stadium to Stream Aug. 30; SNY Green & White Practice Special to Air Aug. 31
'Adjusting & Learning' Are Key for Jets S Bradley McDougald
news

'Adjusting & Learning' Are Key for Jets S Bradley McDougald

For 8th-Year Vet & Defense, No Concern but 'Definitely an Urgency' to Improve
Enough Is Enough
news

Enough Is Enough

Jets' New Punter Braden Mann Shares a Link With Steve O'Neal
news

Jets' New Punter Braden Mann Shares a Link With Steve O'Neal

Record-Setting 'Leg Talent' From Texas A&M; One Past, One Present
How Important Will Culture Be for the Jets in 2020?
news

How Important Will Culture Be for the Jets in 2020?

Joe Douglas Continues to Emphasize Building Best Culture in Sports
Jets Activate CB Bryce Hall, Release RB Pete Guerriero
news

Jets Activate CB Bryce Hall, Release RB Pete Guerriero

Fifth-Rounder from Virginia Led the Nation with 24 PDs in 2018
Jets Trade for RB Kalen Ballage 
news

Jets Trade for RB Kalen Ballage 

Former Miami Dolphins Back Played Under Adam Gase in 2018
Jets' WR Jamison Crowder on Offense: 'More Comfortable' in Year 2
news

Jets' WR Jamison Crowder on Offense: 'More Comfortable' in Year 2

Crowder Feels Like the Jets WR Corps Has Been Making Plays at Camp
Jets Practice Report: First Scrimmage 'Was a Good Step'
news

Jets Practice Report: First Scrimmage 'Was a Good Step'

Head Coach Adam Gase Places Emphasis on Turnover Margin 

Advertising