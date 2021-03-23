5 Things to Know About Special-Teamer/CB Justin Hardee

Mom

Hardee's mother, Estella Perryman, died at 55 in late 2013 while he was a student at the University of Illinois. His mom, who lived in Cleveland, struggled with lung disease for 15 years.

Hardee was in class when an aunt called and urged him to return home to be with his mom.

"I went to class and got another call from my auntie telling me, 'You need to come home now,'" Hardee told the News-Gazette in Champaign, IL. " 'Your mother needs you.' "He made the six-hour drive home.

"I could hear her in my ear telling me what to do in certain situations and [to] always be positive," he said. "I wanted to come back to school to show people it is positive to go through tough things and still do the right things."

His mom was a driving force behind Hardee's dedication to his education while also playing football. He earned a communications degree in 2017 in fewer than three years.

"That was my mom's most important thing," he said. "She loved to see me on the field, but she always wanted me to bring back great grades and get a degree."

Since graduating from college, Hardee has earned two master's degrees, one in sports management and one in education.

Special Teams Ace

Imagine signing a defensive back who doesn't play much as a defensive back.

The Saints last season allowed just 2.3 yards per punt return – the best in the league – and the second-fewest yards per kick return (17.2). Hardee was integral to those numbers. He had 9 tackles last season with only 1 missed tackle and ranked sixth among all special-teams players with a Pro Football grade of 90.4.