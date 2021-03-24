5 Things to Know About Jets Edge Carl Lawson

Law and Order

Carl Lawson applies pressure more than his 20 career sacks may indicate. He led all NFL defensive linemen with 32 QB hits in the 2020 season while leading the Bengals with 5.5 sacks. His 54 QB hits over the last season trails only Chargers' DL Joey Bosa among all D-linemen. Since Lawson was drafted in the fourth round out of Auburn in 2017, he ranks in the top five in pass-rush-get-off among edge rushers in all four seasons of his NFL career. He ranked No. 1 as a rookie in 2017 at 0.61 seconds followed by No. 3 in '18 (0.71), tied for No. 4 in '19 (0.78) and No. 4 in '20 (0.73).

Bloodlines

Lawson's father, Carl Lawson Sr., played fullback at Georgia Tech on the 1990 co-national championship team. At 13 years old, Carl Jr. figured he might follow in his father's footsteps when Carl Sr. tried to block him in the backyard and hurt his knee doing so.

"He was talking about, 'I was an All-American fullback. I could block you,' " Carl Jr. told WKRC in Cincinnati. "I was like 'All right.' It didn't turn out so well. I hurt his knee. It was bad. He never tried to block me again."