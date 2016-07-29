5 Takeaways With Decker, Marshall & Geno

#ToddBowlesDiet 2.0

Head coach Todd Bowles challenged Marshall to drop his weight down from 244 pounds to 230 pounds following OTAs and minicamp, and the receiver surpassed his own expectations.

"I think I'm in too good of shape, but I think I lost too much weight," said Marshall. "I'm going to add a little bit more protein to my diet and that will naturally pick me up a couple pounds. I came in a pound lower than where I wanted (224) to be, and I'll add some protein and a few more good carbs and I think I'll be right where I need to be."