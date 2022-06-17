5 Takeaways from Jets OTAs and Minicamp

Rookies Impress

The Jets' two top-10 picks -- CB Sauce Gardner and WR Garrett Wilson -- flashed during the spring. Gardner, who did not allow a touchdown reception in more than 1,000 snaps at Cincinnati, finished minicamp on a high note by picking off QB Zach Wilson in the red zone and taking it back 100 yards for the score.

"That he doesn't repeat errors," DC Jeff Ulbrich said of what stands out about the No. 4 overall selection in 2022. "He's a guy that is so hungry to learn. If he gets beat, most of the time he just figures it out on his own because he has such a good football brain, a thirst for the game and a thirst to get better and learn and grow.

"He's going to have his lumps and his rookie moments which they all do, but at the same time there's not going be a lot of them. Probably less than most."

Wilson has quickly made an impression on his coaches and teammates. LaFleur has been impressed by Wilson's attention to detail as he imporves his craft and Wilson's quarterback, Zach Wilson, said the No. 10 overall pick has been a sponge throughout the spring.

"He's soaking it up, he's learning a bunch," he said. "With being a rookie, just like me last year, you can't really show exactly what you got until you can line up correctly and be confident in what you're doing. He's going through that learning stage still, but he's a quick learner. You can see the talent jump off the page, he's a really good player. He definitely has the skills, the toolset and definitely the mindset to be great.

"He's got the right mindset, a freakish ability in the air to find the ball and going to camp this year I think he can be a great weapon for us."

Lawson Gearing Up for Takeoff

The next time the Green & White take the field for training camp, DL Carl Lawson could put on pads for the first time since rupturing an Achilles tendon in a joint practice against the Packers last August. Lawson worked with the strength and performance staff during the spring and feels ready to return.

"I'm good to go," he said. "I'll be ready to go anytime my name is called. Even on one leg I was ready to go. But it's up to the trainers. I've had a major injury before and I came back better. This is no different. I don't plan on not being better. Who knows? But I plan on being better than what I was."

Other players working with the trainers to end the spring were TE C.J. Uzomah, CB D.J. Reed, LB Jamien Sherwood, CB/S Brandin Echols and rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert.