5 Takeaways from Jets OTAs and Minicamp

Mekhi Becton, George Fant Set for Training Camp Competition; Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson Flash in Spring

Jun 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ2_1425-wilson-thumb

Zach Wilson Has 'Great Mindset' Entering Year 2
Among coaches and teammates, second-year QB Zach Wilson has been described as "beefy," "thick," "more decisive," "super special" and more. He transformed his body (reported to OTAs at 221 pounds) and looked more comfortable on the field.

"He's coming with a great mindset," HC Robert Saleh said. "He, obviously, physically re-made his body. Mentally, which is the big part that we're all really excited for. Again, it's not that he's a dumb kid at all. It's hard for a rookie to come in and learn a scheme, learn an offense, but he's very decisive with the ball. He's getting it to where it needs to go, his footwork is a lot cleaner and obviously, he's going to ride the roller coaster of ups and downs as he continues to grow and master the offense, if you will. But he looks good. It's been a really good and productive offseason for him."

Camp Battle on the Horizon
The Jets' left tackle spot is up for grabs. Mekhi Becton, who took 48 snaps before sustaining a season-ending knee injury, and George Fant, who started 15 games at LT in 2021, will compete for the job. Both tackles are recovering from injury and missed OTAs, but reported for minicamp. Becton worked with the strength and performance staff this week and will be ready to take the field at the start of training camp. Saleh said that Fant would be healthy for the start of training camp, too. Becton and Fant have experience starting at left and right tackle -- Becton played 12 games at RT at Lousville and Fant started 14 games on the right for the Green & White in 2020, his first with the team.

"I think I said a couple weeks ago, but that stuff always plays itself out," OC Mike LaFleur said. "We got a lot of work coming in training camp. We don't have the pads on right now. We got two more days of minicamp, which is really OTA practices. There is no run game. That stuff will work itself out. Like Coach Saleh said, after last season George has earned the right to go to left and compete there. But again, I'm not worried about it. The best two are going to be slotted where they may be, and that stuff will work itself out."

Rookies Impress
The Jets' two top-10 picks -- CB Sauce Gardner and WR Garrett Wilson -- flashed during the spring. Gardner, who did not allow a touchdown reception in more than 1,000 snaps at Cincinnati, finished minicamp on a high note by picking off QB Zach Wilson in the red zone and taking it back 100 yards for the score.

"That he doesn't repeat errors," DC Jeff Ulbrich said of what stands out about the No. 4 overall selection in 2022. "He's a guy that is so hungry to learn. If he gets beat, most of the time he just figures it out on his own because he has such a good football brain, a thirst for the game and a thirst to get better and learn and grow.

"He's going to have his lumps and his rookie moments which they all do, but at the same time there's not going be a lot of them. Probably less than most."

Wilson has quickly made an impression on his coaches and teammates. LaFleur has been impressed by Wilson's attention to detail as he imporves his craft and Wilson's quarterback, Zach Wilson, said the No. 10 overall pick has been a sponge throughout the spring.

"He's soaking it up, he's learning a bunch," he said. "With being a rookie, just like me last year, you can't really show exactly what you got until you can line up correctly and be confident in what you're doing. He's going through that learning stage still, but he's a quick learner. You can see the talent jump off the page, he's a really good player. He definitely has the skills, the toolset and definitely the mindset to be great.

"He's got the right mindset, a freakish ability in the air to find the ball and going to camp this year I think he can be a great weapon for us."

Lawson Gearing Up for Takeoff
The next time the Green & White take the field for training camp, DL Carl Lawson could put on pads for the first time since rupturing an Achilles tendon in a joint practice against the Packers last August. Lawson worked with the strength and performance staff during the spring and feels ready to return.

"I'm good to go," he said. "I'll be ready to go anytime my name is called. Even on one leg I was ready to go. But it's up to the trainers. I've had a major injury before and I came back better. This is no different. I don't plan on not being better. Who knows? But I plan on being better than what I was."

Other players working with the trainers to end the spring were TE C.J. Uzomah, CB D.J. Reed, LB Jamien Sherwood, CB/S Brandin Echols and rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert.

"We've been clean this entire offseason," Saleh said. "Had a couple of nicks and bruises here and there for the most part. It's been really good, we've made some fundamental changes as you guys have seen."

Gallery | The Best Photos from Jets Mandatory Minicamp

See photos of the Green & White on the field during the second practice of Mandatory Minicamp week at 1 Jets Drive.

RB Michael Carter
1 / 49

RB Michael Carter

WR Corey Davis
2 / 49

WR Corey Davis

DL Carl Lawson
3 / 49

DL Carl Lawson

OL Laken Tomlinson, OL Mekhi Becton & OL George Fant
4 / 49

OL Laken Tomlinson, OL Mekhi Becton & OL George Fant

HC Robert Saleh
5 / 49

HC Robert Saleh

WR Braxton Berrios
6 / 49

WR Braxton Berrios

DL Quinnen Williams & Jets Legend Jerricho Cotchery
7 / 49

DL Quinnen Williams & Jets Legend Jerricho Cotchery

WR Elijah Moore
8 / 49

WR Elijah Moore

LB Quincy Williams
9 / 49

LB Quincy Williams

E_0Q5A0059
10 / 49
S Jordan Whitehead & S Ashtyn Davis
11 / 49

S Jordan Whitehead & S Ashtyn Davis

HC Robert Saleh & Jets Legend Jerricho Cotchery
12 / 49

HC Robert Saleh & Jets Legend Jerricho Cotchery

S Lamarcus Joyner
13 / 49

S Lamarcus Joyner

DL Jermaine Johnson
14 / 49

DL Jermaine Johnson

RB Breece Hall
15 / 49

RB Breece Hall

E_0Q5A2490
16 / 49
DL Quinnen Williams & DC Jeff Ulbrich
17 / 49

DL Quinnen Williams & DC Jeff Ulbrich

TE Kenny Yeboah
18 / 49

TE Kenny Yeboah

TE Lawrence Cager & WR Calvin Jackson
19 / 49

TE Lawrence Cager & WR Calvin Jackson

CB Sauce Gardner
20 / 49

CB Sauce Gardner

CB D.J. Reed
21 / 49

CB D.J. Reed

WR Irvin Charles & WR Jeff Smith
22 / 49

WR Irvin Charles & WR Jeff Smith

TE Lawrence Cager
23 / 49

TE Lawrence Cager

WR Garrett Wilson
24 / 49

WR Garrett Wilson

WR Braxton Berrios
25 / 49

WR Braxton Berrios

QB Zach Wilson
26 / 49

QB Zach Wilson

E_SZ2_1400
27 / 49
P Braden Mann
28 / 49

P Braden Mann

DL Jacob Martin & DL Vinny Curry
29 / 49

DL Jacob Martin & DL Vinny Curry

TE Tyler Conklin
30 / 49

TE Tyler Conklin

WR Elijah Moore & WR Jeff Smith
31 / 49

WR Elijah Moore & WR Jeff Smith

WR Jeff Smith
32 / 49

WR Jeff Smith

TE Lawrence Cager
33 / 49

TE Lawrence Cager

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, TE Tyler Conklin, OL George Fant & OL Mekhi Becton
34 / 49

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, TE Tyler Conklin, OL George Fant & OL Mekhi Becton

WR Denzel Mims
35 / 49

WR Denzel Mims

WR Elijah Moore & RB Michael Carter
36 / 49

WR Elijah Moore & RB Michael Carter

WR Keshunn Abram
37 / 49

WR Keshunn Abram

E_SZ2_9066
38 / 49
E_SZ2_8882
39 / 49
LB Del'Shawn Phillips
40 / 49

LB Del'Shawn Phillips

LB Quincy Williams
41 / 49

LB Quincy Williams

WR D.J. Montgomery & S Jordan Whitehead
42 / 49

WR D.J. Montgomery & S Jordan Whitehead

QB Mike White
43 / 49

QB Mike White

TE Trevon Wesco & TE Tyler Conklin
44 / 49

TE Trevon Wesco & TE Tyler Conklin

WR Irvin Charles
45 / 49

WR Irvin Charles

WR Irvin Charles
46 / 49

WR Irvin Charles

QB Mike White
47 / 49

QB Mike White

S Jason Pinnock
48 / 49

S Jason Pinnock

DL Vinny Curry
49 / 49

DL Vinny Curry

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

More Format Changes
The Jets changed the format of their OTAs and minicamp with the intent of preserving the energy of their linemen. They were, as a result, able to average 30 more reps per day than last year. Saleh said there will be changes to the training camp structure as well.

"Obviously, we're not modifying the contact and all that, that's got to happen," he said. "But the just the amount of days that we are grinding consecutively is going to be modified. Those schedules, to answer your next question, is going to be decided [Thursday] morning."

Related Content

news

Watch | All 5 Episodes of Flight 2022: New Heights

See the Jets Build the 2022 Roster Like You Never Have Before on the Five-Part Documentary Series

news

Jets WR Elijah Moore: 'The Next Day Is the Next Step' to Where He Wants to Go

He Has Goals for Himself and His Fellow Wideouts: 'There's No Way a Team Should Be Able to Guard 3 of Us'

news

Where Are They Now: Rocky Turner

Catch Up with the 1972 Draft Pick from Tennessee, Chattanooga

news

Jets Host Operation Conversation: Cops & Kids

Green & White Rookies Met with Police Officers, Young Inner-City Adults as Part of Rookie Program

news

Jets Minicamp Practice Report | Green & White in 'Really Good Place' Entering Break

Zach Wilson Finished Spring with an Impressive Practice

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson: 'He Doesn't Need to Be Tom Brady This Year'

After Only a Few Weeks, Rookie WR Garrett Wilson Says Playing With His QB Is 'Super Special'

news

Mekhi Becton Answers Minicamp Questions Both Vocally and Via T-Shirt

Jets' Mammoth Tackle, Who Missed Virtually All of '21 Season, Says Criticism 'Just Adds Fuel to the Fire'

news

Jets Mandatory Minicamp Roundup | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Day 2 of Mandatory Minicamp

See All of the Content from Wednesday's Mandatory Minicamp Activities

news

'Flight 2022: New Heights' Set to Premiere Across Jets Platforms

Documentary Series Provides a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Building the 2022 Roster

news

Jets Minicamp Practice Report | QB Zach Wilson's Focus Reaches Another Level

T Mekhi Becton Arrives; Sauce Gardner Talks About No. 1

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner: 'Nobody's Perfect, But I Still Try to Be'

Rookie DB Wants to Play Forever; Says Competition Is Making Him Better

Advertising