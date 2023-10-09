5 Plays That Fueled the Jets to Victory In Denver

No. 2 -- Bryce Hall 'Goes House' After Quincy Williams Sack/Fumble

LB Quincy Williams and reserve CB Bryce Hall snuffed out Denver's flickering hopes with 1:45 to play. Williams, who became the first player in franchise history to record 9 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 TFL and 3 QB hits in a game, tracked down Denver QB Russell Wilson at the Broncos' 41-yard line, knocking the ball loose. It bounced toward the near sideline, where Hall scooped it up and headed for the end zone to kill the game and give the Jets their second-straight win at Denver in as many years.

"He's a game-wrecker at linebacker," Saleh said of Williams. "I'm so proud of him. You talk about the players, they get thrown away [Williams was cut by Jacksonville before the 2021 season] and they try to find their way. He stuck to it, kept his head down, kept working and he's found his way and we're very fortunate that we have him."

Williams said: "My biggest thing is doing my job. The play got called, and I know it's a sack. I wasn't really focused on the ball. I know he carried it loosely, but I wasn't really focused on the ball. I wanted to get the sack when the play was called. So it was my job to get the sack. I appreciate everybody else. I knew I was going to come up huge because I trusted my teammates in coverage. Then when the call came in, I trusted my teammate in coverage. I got the sack. That was my job."