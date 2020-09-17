49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Sam Darnold Is 'Going to Have a Very Good Career'

San Francisco Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, who doubles as the 49ers' offensive coordinator, isn't game-planning against QB Sam Darnold and the Jets offense, still thinks the Green & White has its franchise signal-caller.

"I've watched him a lot whether it was college or last week's game," Shanahan said. "I'm a big fan of Sam's. He's a very good player. He's going to have a very good career in this league. He makes a lot of plays. If you're not on your stuff, if you let him get comfortable back there, he'll pick you apart as good as any quarterback. He can throw it very well and he sees the field extremely well. We have to make sure not to let him get comfortable because when he does, he'll show everyone why he's that good."

Darnold, 23, is in his second season with Head Coach Adam Gase as they try to build off their 7-9 record and 6-2 second half in 2019. Shanahan was in a situation similar situation to Gase's – trying to change an organization's culture. Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch were hired in 2017 and the Niners went 10-22 in their first two years together. San Francisco won the NFC title and played in the Super Bowl with a 13-3 record last season.

"When you're starting out and you take over a team and turn over the hump, it's always a challenge," Shanahan said. "You have to change the culture, you have to find a way to win. There's lots of ups and downs going through that and I've been through that plenty of times. You have to block out the noise, stick to what you believe in and keep training those guys to do it in one direction.