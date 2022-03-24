4 Things to Know About Jets CB D.J. Reed's Toughness On and Off the Field

Two themes stand out about D.J. Reed and Jordan Whitehead coming to the Jets' secondary as unrestricted free agents last week. One is that they both bring with them success and production from their previous teams. Another is that they're both tough as nails.

We'll detail some of Whitehead's traits in the coming days. Meanwhile, here four things to know about how tough Reed is.

Reed's Mom Is a Survivor

Reed got a lot of his resilience from his mother, Linda, a single mom who found out when D.J. was in seventh grade that she had congenital heart disease, then six months later was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer. When told of her heart condition, she explained to her doctors that she couldn't be hospitalized because she had three kids to raise. When she was going through chemotherapy, she would get out of bed in the late afternoon and greet her kids home from school with what energy and smiles she could muster.

Linda was declared cancer-free after her chemo and radiation therapies. How did she get through it all?

"Life is going to be what it is," she explained on sfchronicle.com. "You will have highs and you will have lows, but what separates people is the determination to survive and get through it. And that's what we've done. We've been survivors all our lives, and our faith in God is our foundation: We believe."

D.J. Stands Tall

Reed spent time at three colleges — Fresno State, Cerritos College and finally Kansas State. What many may not know is why he went from being a walk-on at an FBS school to a community college transfer. Neither he nor his mom could afford a second year at Fresno. He slept on the floor of a crowded college apartment, ate poorly if at all, and nurtured himself with the dream that he could play in the Power Five and ultimately in the NFL.