4 Things About Jets' 2021 Draft Picks (and 1 Other Thing)

Moore: Big Plays in a Small Package

The Jets' braintrust was "ecstatic," according to HC Robert Saleh, that Moore cleared Round 1 and was available early in the draft's second round. Moore is listed as 5-9, but as the cliché goes, he plays much bigger.

At Ole Miss in 2020 he caught 97% of catchable targets beyond the line of scrimmage. He set a school record for receiving yards in a game with 238 and tied the Ole Miss game records for receptions with 14 and TD catches with 3 on Oct. 31 in a 54–21 win over Vanderbilt.

Moore can flash sprinter-like speed from the slot, out wide or coming out of the backfield, but it's really his ability to break plays for long gains. At Mississippi's recent pro day he was clocked in 4.34 in the 40-yard dash. Though the pro day time is regarded as unofficial, Moore's time was the fastest except for a 4.27 run by Alabama's Henry Ruggs at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

On Friday, Moore said he really goes to work after the catch.

"I turn into a running back," Moore said. "After the catch is what I do. I play receiver. Wherever you need me I'm going to get the job done. People are going to say slot, people are going to say wideout. Call me what you want. I'm going to get the job done. That's all I can say."

Wilson's Headband

One piece of equipment that Wilson will not be leaving behind in Utah is his ubiquitous headband, which also has its own Twitter page (@ZW_HeadBand).

"I'll definitely wear a headband, I have to wear it or else I'm sweating all over my face and can't see while I'm throwing the ball," Wilson said on a Zoom call. "I think I loved the look of the headband coming out of the back of the helmet, something that kind of separates you and makes you kinda look different from maybe another quarterback or something. I always just kinda thought it had a cool look to it, so I'm sure we'll be able to figure something out."

... And the Oscar Goes To ...

With production values, entertainment and a rabid crowd in Cleveland, the NFL Draft is a TV-ratings hit.

Thursday's first round drew a combined TV audience -- on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network -- of 12.52 million viewers, 2 million more than the broadcast of the Academy Awards, also on ABC.