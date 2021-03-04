4 NFL Draft Prospects Who Would Have Tested Well at the Combine

This time last year, Jets LT Mekhi Becton turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 5.11-second 40-yard dash at 6-7, 363 pounds. CB Javelin Guidry clocked the second-fastest time among all players at 4.29 seconds. There won't be any hoopla around players who tested well this year without the Combine, but who would have been the Combine winners?

Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz, who told Albert Breer of MMOB he would have broken John Ross' record of 4.22 seconds in the 40-yard dash, seems the most likely candidate to take the crown in the 40 according to Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

"It has to be Schwartz," he said. "He also competed in track at Auburn. He ran track at the college level, high school level and he won internationally. That's the type of level that we're talking about. We have to remember part of the 40-yard dash is form and technique. These guys have a lot of time to prepare for it, but guys who have been running track their entire lives, they have a little bit of a leg up. A guy like Schwartz, who has competed at a high level in track for such a long time, it would've been natural for him to put his hands on the ground and burst out of his stance and finish."

Brugler added: "This guy was a nationally ranked sprinter in high school. He competed internationally. Anything under 11 seconds in the 100 meters is really good. He won the state championship in Florida in the 100 meters with a 10.07, which is just ridiculous. This guy can fly. It would've been great to see."

Brugler also said that Georgia cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell would have clocked fast times.