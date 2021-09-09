4 Jets to Watch in Season Opener at Carolina Panthers

QB Zach Wilson — How will the young rookie out of BYU perform and handle the "challenge" of his first pro start? "I really don't know if it'll be a challenge," Wilson said this week. "I've played football my whole life, and in college it's a lot of emotion there as well. I think back when we played Tennessee in Neyland Stadium and 110,000 people. I feel like I'm going to handle it the exact same way." Whatever OC Mike LaFleur's game plan, Wilson will want to be accurate and find the open man, whether down the field or out of the backfield. He'll need to be in low-turnover mode, as he was last year at BYU and this preseason vs. the Giants and Packers. And he has to let any pressure roll off his back ... just like he said it did in the Cougars' 29-26 road conquest of the Vols that he referred to in 2019.