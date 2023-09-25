3 Takeaways | Jets Second-Half Opportunities 'Couldn't Come to Fruition' in Loss to Pats

The Jets (1-2) lost to the Patriots (1-2) at MetLife Stadium Sunday. Here are three takeaways from Week 3.

Second Half Defense

The Jets defense, which was stellar against the Patriots last season, found its form in the second half after allowing 216 yards and 6 of 10 third downs in the first half. New England totaled 142 yards and was held to 2 of 9 on third down in the final two quarters. The Green & White has allowed two offensive touchdowns in their last three games against the Pats including yesterday's 58-yard catch-and-run from TE Pharoah Brown.

The Jets weren't able to take down QB Mac Jones Sunday after sacking the 2021 first-round pick 6 times in each matchup last season. Jones, however, faced pressure on 41.4% of his dropbacks against the Jets, the highest pressure rate he's faced in a single game in his three-year career. Jets All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams' 7 pressures Sunday led the team and tied a single-game career high. He caused pressure on 30.4% of his pass rushes, the highest rate in a single game of his career.