3 Takeaways | Jets Second-Half Opportunities 'Couldn't Come to Fruition' in Loss to Pats

Green & White Offense Couldn’t Find Footing Early; Special Teams Continues to Impress 

Sep 25, 2023 at 11:42 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

3-Takeaways-week-3-2023

The Jets (1-2) lost to the Patriots (1-2) at MetLife Stadium Sunday. Here are three takeaways from Week 3.

Second Half Defense
The Jets defense, which was stellar against the Patriots last season, found its form in the second half after allowing 216 yards and 6 of 10 third downs in the first half. New England totaled 142 yards and was held to 2 of 9 on third down in the final two quarters. The Green & White has allowed two offensive touchdowns in their last three games against the Pats including yesterday's 58-yard catch-and-run from TE Pharoah Brown.

The Jets weren't able to take down QB Mac Jones Sunday after sacking the 2021 first-round pick 6 times in each matchup last season. Jones, however, faced pressure on 41.4% of his dropbacks against the Jets, the highest pressure rate he's faced in a single game in his three-year career. Jets All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams' 7 pressures Sunday led the team and tied a single-game career high. He caused pressure on 30.4% of his pass rushes, the highest rate in a single game of his career.

"I thought they did a really nice job in the second half locking down, giving us as many opportunities as possible," head coach Robert Saleh said. "We had some opportunities at the football. It was there, it was live. On a couple of occasions, I felt like we were about that close from flipping the game. … I felt like in the second half we had some opportunities, it just couldn't come to fruition."

Game Photos | Jets at Cowboys | Week 2

See the best game action photos during the Week 2 matchup against the Cowboys.

SS1_6109
1 / 46
SZ2_6003
2 / 46
SZ2_5809
3 / 46
SZ2_5972
4 / 46
SZ2_6028
5 / 46
SZ2_5922
6 / 46
SZ2_5912
7 / 46
SZ2_6038
8 / 46
SZ2_6059
9 / 46
SS1_6180
10 / 46
SZ2_5875
11 / 46
SS1_6139
12 / 46
SS1_6093
13 / 46
SZ2_6194
14 / 46
SZ2_6195
15 / 46
SZ2_6406
16 / 46
SZ2_6264
17 / 46
SZ2_6299
18 / 46
SZ2_6457
19 / 46
SZ2_6387
20 / 46
SS1_6822
21 / 46
SZ2_6693
22 / 46
SS1_6900
23 / 46
SZ2_6743
24 / 46
SS1_6949
25 / 46
SZ2_6712
26 / 46
SS1_6953
27 / 46
SA102014
28 / 46
SS1_7023
29 / 46
SS1_7228
30 / 46
SS1_7186
31 / 46
SS1_7543
32 / 46
SZ2_6837
33 / 46
SZ2_7008
34 / 46
SZ2_6870
35 / 46
SS1_7777
36 / 46
SZ2_7156
37 / 46
SZ2_7367
38 / 46
SZ2_7376
39 / 46
SZ2_7721
40 / 46
SZ2_8143
41 / 46
SZ1_5543
42 / 46
SZ1_5623
43 / 46
SZ2_8177
44 / 46
SZ2_8231
45 / 46
SZ2_8505
46 / 46
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Offense Struggles to Find Rhythm
It took a while for the offense to find its groove. The group totaled 171 yards Sunday, 87 of which came on the 13-play scoring drive that resulted in Nick Bawden's 1-yard rushing touchdown to cut the deficit, 13-10. Quarterback Zach Wilson went 7-for-10 for 79 yards after completing 9 of his 17 passes for 47 yards prior.

"I think we were just going fast," RB Breece Hall said of the scoring possession. "We started to pick up their blitzes a lot and just got going as an offense. Sometimes it takes a while for an offense to keep going and it just took longer than we wanted it to, so we didn't get the job done."

Bawden added: "I just know that we got into a rhythm as an offense. Plays were going our way, we were executing and had an opportunity there to put some points on the board."

The Green & White's third-down offense continued to struggle Sunday. After converting 1 of 10 against the Cowboys last week, the Jets went 2 of 14 on third down (14%) in against the Patriots.

Special Teams Remain Consistent
The Jets special teams remained consistent in Sunday's loss to the Patriots. Punter Thomas Morstead averaged 51.8 yards per punt on 8 tries with a long of 58. His free kick following Patriots LB Matt Judon's safety late in the fourth quarter went 75 yards and the Green & White pinned New England on their 16-yard line. The Pats then went three-and-out and gave the Jets a chance to win the game on their final drive that resulted on a Hail Mary that fell inches shy of Randall Cobb's outstretched hands.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein, back in the lineup after missing Week 2 with a groin injury, booted a 52-yard field goal in the slick conditions with ease.

Rookie Xavier Gipson continues to impress on kick and punt return. Gipson, an undrafted free agent, averaged 9.8 yards per punt return and 27.5 yards on kick returns. The Stephen F. Austin product ranks top-5 in the NFL in both categories through three weeks.

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh Not Worried About Jets Pointing Fingers: 'We've Got a Great Locker Room'

Consensus of Players on Both Sides of the Line: 'We Have to Lean on Each Other' and 'We've Got to Be Better'
news

QB Zach Wilson: We're Going to Do Everything We Can to Get Better

Jets HC Robert Saleh Says Wilson Gives Jets the Best Chance to Win
news

Jets-Patriots Game Recap | Late Rally Falls Short in 15-10 Loss to New England

Green & White Return Home to Face the Chiefs in Week 4
news

What Did Jets OL Mekhi Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker Say After Their First Game at New O-Line Positions?

Alijah Vera-Tucker Played Right Tackle, Mekhi Becton at Left Tackle; Joe Tippmann Made First NFL Start in Loss to Patriots
news

Six Inactives for Jets as They Take on Patriots at Wet MetLife Stadium

K Greg Zuerlein Is Active, As Is 1st-Round Rookie DL Will McDonald IV; S Tony Adams Deactivated
news

Jets-Patriots Game Preview | A Lot at Stake in Early-Season Clash

Jets Look to Move to 2-0 in AFC East; Drop Pats to 0-3 for First Time Since 2000
news

6 Players to Watch When Jets Battle AFC East Rival New England

This Group Could Spur a Team Effort That Will Help the Green & White 'Find a Way to Get This One' vs. Patriots
news

How Can the Jets Defense Rebound Against the Patriots in Week 3?

Green & White Defense Sacked Mac Jones 12 Times in 2022 Season
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson, Offense 'Ready to Go' vs. Patriots

With a Win, Green and White Would Be 2-0 in the Division
news

Breece Hall, Jets Seek to 'Put Our Best Foot Forward' Against the Patriots

2nd-Year RB, 'Pretty Close' to Pre-Injury Form, 'Just Thankful to Be Out There' Helping His Team Succeed 
news

Quinnen Williams on Matchup with Patriots: 'This is a New Team with a New Mindset'

Head Coach Robert Saleh: 'The Past is the Past, But All Our Focus is on Today'
Advertising