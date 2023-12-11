3 Takeaways | 'Aggressive' Play Calling Helped Sparked Offense in Jets Win

Continued O-Line Shuffle

The Green & White trotted out a different offensive line combination for the ninth straight game and all eight active players took snaps. The team started, from left to right, Mekhi Becton, Laken Tomlinson, Joe Tippmann, Jake Hanson and Max Mitchell.

Duane Brown took 5 snaps as an eligible offensive lineman, veteran T Billy Turner (24 snaps) finished the game at RT for Mitchell (44) and Tippmann missed 6 snaps. He was replaced by Chris Glaser before re-entering the game.

"That's a kid that has some true grit about him, man," Tomlinson said of the rookie center. "Amazing young man, super smart, super talented and he's doing a fine job stabilizing this line."

He added: "I love his energy. I love how fired up he gets about first downs. He's always one of the first ones running down there, signaling first down. We love that. That's contagious. That kid is developing into a fine professional."

Rookie Carter Warren, who started at LT in Week 12 and RT in Week 13, popped up on Friday's injury report with a hip injury and did not play. Hanson, who was signed to the active roster Dec. 9 after he spent the last month and a half on the practice squad, made his Jets debut at RG in his first start since Week 1 of last season with the Packers.