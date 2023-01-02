3 Takeaways | Jets Run Game 'Hit a Wall' in Loss to Seahawks

The Jets (7-9) lost to the Seahawks (8-8), 23-6, in Seattle in Week 17 and were eliminated from postseason contention. Here are three takeaways.

Run Revival in Opening Half

After two ineffective games on the ground, the Jets were able to take advantage of the Seahawks' 31stranked rush defense in the first half, running 13 times for 76 yards while averaging 5.8 yards a carry.

Ty Johnson got the start in the backfield and scampered for 22 yards on his first carry. He had 46 yards on his 7 attempts in the first two quarters. Rookie RB Zonovan"Bam" Knight also had an explosive run that covered 19 yards.

"After that first run that I had, I was just telling Bam to run and it would open up," Johnson said. "We were getting great double teams between Laken [Tomlinson]and McG [Connor McGovern] and same on the other side. I was just telling him run. There's going to be arm tackles, just run and it's going to open up. That's what we have to do. Just run, make them move. Holes are going to crease and open up."

But trailing 17-6 at halftime, the Jets had only 4 rush attempts in the second half and that resulted in minus-1 yards.

"I thought our run game started out pretty good," HC Robert Saleh said. "Hit a wall. You know, all 11 have got to work together and we're just not getting the precision that you need to be able to play with in this league. We generated an explosive, we're not finishing drives. There's a lot of things that we can look at."