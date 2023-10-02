3 Takeaways | Jets Offense Finds its Footing in Week 4 Loss to Chiefs

Green & White Defense Held Patrick Mahomes’ Offense Out of the End Zone After First Quarter

Oct 02, 2023 at 10:50 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

3-Takeaways-2023-week4-kc

Different Look Offense
Jets coaches recently talked about finding the offense's identity without Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the offense may have taken a step. It put a different product on the field compared to the first three weeks of the season. Led by QB Zach Wilson, who had his best game of the season and perhaps his NFL career, the unit totaled 336 yards and averaged 5.9 yards per play. Entering Sunday's game, it averaged 252.8 yards per game and 4.7 yards per play. The group also converted 42% on third down compared to its season average of 25%.

"I felt like [Nathaniel Hackett] did an unbelievable job today mixing it up, taking shots and spreading it around," said Wilson, who completed 71.8% of his passes (28 of 39) and threw for 245 yards and 2 touchdowns. "I thought he was keeping them on their toes. I thought we had a good plan. I thought I was seeing it really well. I would say we need to keep building on this, but I need to be better with the details. I can think of multiple plays I need to be better on."

HC Robert Saleh added: "I thought he was really good. He gave us a chance to win the game. Brought us back. If he plays like that, we're going to win a lot of football games."

Game Photos | Jets vs. Chiefs | Week 4

See the best game action photos during Sunday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs.

game-photos-thumb
1 / 64
E_JB2_5849
2 / 64
E_JB2_6234
3 / 64
E_JB2_5823
4 / 64
E_JB2_6169
5 / 64
E_JB2_5814
6 / 64
E_JB2_5972
7 / 64
E_JB2_6218
8 / 64
E_DC1_7028
9 / 64
E_DC1_7004
10 / 64
E_DC1_7076
11 / 64
E_DC1_7062
12 / 64
E_DC1_7093
13 / 64
E_DC1_7015
14 / 64
E_JB1_2857
15 / 64
E_DC1_7283
16 / 64
E_JB1_2820
17 / 64
E_SZ2_7683
18 / 64
E_DC1_7155
19 / 64
E_DC1_7246
20 / 64
E_SZ2_7612
21 / 64
E_SZ2_7459
22 / 64
E_JB2_6702
23 / 64
E_JB2_6984
24 / 64
E_JB3_1936
25 / 64
E_JB1_3248
26 / 64
E_JB2_7032
27 / 64
E_JB2_6831
28 / 64
E_JB2_7085
29 / 64
E_SZ2_7828
30 / 64
E_JB2_7399
31 / 64
E_DC203537
32 / 64
E_JB2_7267
33 / 64
E_JB3_2154_1
34 / 64
E_JB2_7215
35 / 64
E_JB2_7139
36 / 64
E_DC105280
37 / 64
E_DC203516
38 / 64
E_DC105289
39 / 64
E_JB2_7055
40 / 64
E_JB1_3665
41 / 64
E_JB1_4065
42 / 64
E_DC1_8291
43 / 64
E_DC1_8524
44 / 64
E_DC1_8417
45 / 64
E_DC1_8593
46 / 64
E_JB1_3613
47 / 64
E_SZ2_0070
48 / 64
E_SZ2_0155
49 / 64
E_SZ2_0137
50 / 64
E_JB2_7572
51 / 64
E_JB2_7584_1
52 / 64
E_DC1_8925
53 / 64
E_JB1_4524
54 / 64
E_DC1_8958
55 / 64
E_DC1_8676
56 / 64
E_JB1_6043
57 / 64
E_JB2_7750
58 / 64
E_DC1_9181
59 / 64
E_JB1_6385
60 / 64
E_DC1_9416
61 / 64
E_DC1_9247
62 / 64
E_DC1_9337
63 / 64
E_JB1_6324
64 / 64
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Slow Start, Strong Finish
In the blink of an eye, the Jets were down by 17-0 in the first quarter, which is not where you want to be against the defending Super Bowl champion. The defense allowed 200 of the Chiefs' 401 net yards and 104 of Patrick Mahomes' 194 net passing yards in the first 15 minutes. Then the Jets' defense settled in and held Mahomes to a 60.2 passer rating in the first half. The last time a team held the two-time NFL MVP to a lower first-half passer rating was October 2021 when Tennessee held him to a 27.8 mark, the lowest of his NFL career.

The defense didn't allow a touchdown in the last three quarters and Kansas City's only second-half points came on K Harrison Butker's go-ahead field goal with 10:54 remaining in regulation.

"For our standard, we started off kind of slow," said LB Quincy Williams, who led the team with 13 tackles and has a league-best 79.2% coverage success when targeted this season, according to Next Gen Stats. "We came to the sideline got a lot of looks real fast, made some corrections and fell back on our fundamentals. When we came out we were all communicating on the same page, we were unstoppable."

Yellow Laundry
The Jets were penalized seven times in Sunday's loss, most notably a gut-wrenching holding call on CB Sauce Gardner on third-and-20 with 4:29 remaining on a play where Michael Carter II picked off Mahomes. Instead of having the ball with a chance to tie or win the game, the penalty extended Kansas City's drive and the Chiefs ran out the clock to move to 3-1.

"It was a collision, the same thing that was happening all game and they didn't throw any flags," Gardner said. "Pat threw the ball outside of the receiver, MC was there and made the play. Then the ref threw the flag. … I don't even think they threw the ball at me the first three quarters. Then the shot that they try to take is not going and they finally get bailed out by that in the fourth quarter, crunch time. I don't even know what to say."

Four plays earlier facing third-and-23, Mahomes, who leads the NFL with 159 scramble yards and is tied for the league lead for 11 first-down scrambles, scampered for 25 yards up the gut to convert. Jets LB C.J. Mosley was flagged for illegal contact which was tacked on to the end of the run, but edge rusher Jermaine Johnson believes he was held by Chiefs LT Donovan Smith.

"I got grabbed, and I obviously already had the one personal [foul] and didn't want to try to get him off me," Johnson said. "I tried to signal to a ref that I can't move. I'm trying to show resistance because I know that's what they need to see. I want that one back. I should never have put myself in the position for him to hold."

Related Content

news

Jets-Chiefs Game Recap | Green & White Can't Complete Comeback, Drop 23-20 Decision

Green & White Erases a 17-Point Deficit; Defense Holds KC to 3 Second-Half Points
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'I Need to Be Better on the Little Details'

Green & White Erased a 17-Point Deficit, but Were Doomed by a Costly Miscue in Loss to Chiefs
news

Garrett Wilson: Jets Offense 'Took a Step' vs. Chiefs in Week 4 Loss

Second-Year Wideout Led Team with 9 Receptions Against Defending Super Bowl Champions
news

Change of Script for Jets' Defense, but for a While They Went Toe to Toe with the Champs

D Was Dominant in Midgame vs. Patrick Mahomes & KC, but First & Last Quarters Told the Tale Sunday Night
news

Aaron Rodgers Will Be at MetLife Tonight to Cheer On Jets vs. Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs

Green & White Inactives Include Injured S Tony Adams and OL Wes Schweitzer Plus Veteran DL Al Woods
news

Jets-Chiefs Game Preview | Taking National Stage with Urgency 

With Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in Town; Great Challenge Awaits the Jets
news

6 Players to Watch When Jets Tackle Chiefs under the Sunday Night Lights

Green & White Hope to Get Zach Wilson Firing on All Cylinders, Keep a Lid on Patrick Mahomes & KC Offense
news

What Is the Jets' Recipe to Take Down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

Kansas City Has High-Powered Offense That Features Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce
news

D.J. Reed Lauds Patrick Mahomes...but Also Knows Chiefs QB Isn't Perfect

Jets CB, Who Had a Pick-Six of 'Showtime' in College, Anticipates Lining Up Against Him on Sunday Night
news

Third Downs Key for Zach Wilson & Jets Offense Against Chiefs

Jets Signal Caller Trying to 'Learn' From Patrick Mahomes
news

Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich on Facing the Chiefs: 'It's Who Takes Who to Deep Water'

Green & White Defense Faces Extreme Challenge from QB Pat Mahomes & Co.
Advertising