3 Takeaways | Jets Offense Finds its Footing in Week 4 Loss to Chiefs

Yellow Laundry

The Jets were penalized seven times in Sunday's loss, most notably a gut-wrenching holding call on CB Sauce Gardner on third-and-20 with 4:29 remaining on a play where Michael Carter II picked off Mahomes. Instead of having the ball with a chance to tie or win the game, the penalty extended Kansas City's drive and the Chiefs ran out the clock to move to 3-1.

"It was a collision, the same thing that was happening all game and they didn't throw any flags," Gardner said. "Pat threw the ball outside of the receiver, MC was there and made the play. Then the ref threw the flag. … I don't even think they threw the ball at me the first three quarters. Then the shot that they try to take is not going and they finally get bailed out by that in the fourth quarter, crunch time. I don't even know what to say."

Four plays earlier facing third-and-23, Mahomes, who leads the NFL with 159 scramble yards and is tied for the league lead for 11 first-down scrambles, scampered for 25 yards up the gut to convert. Jets LB C.J. Mosley was flagged for illegal contact which was tacked on to the end of the run, but edge rusher Jermaine Johnson believes he was held by Chiefs LT Donovan Smith.