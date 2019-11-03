3 Takeaways: Jets Lose to Dolphins, Drop to 1-7

Midway Point

The Jets, a club that tasted its fair share of adversity through the season's first eight games, fell to 1-7 at the midway point with a 26-18 defeat to the previously winless Dolphins. Despite an eight-catch effort from Jamison Crowder, four sacks and nine tackles for loss from the defense, a James Burgess safety and a 78-yard kickoff return from Vyncint Smith, the Green & White were done in by their former journeyman quarterback — Ryan Fitzpatrick — as the 36-year-old gunslinger threw for three touchdown passes and 288 yards and commanded most of the afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

There were two plays in the final quarter that epitomized this contest for the visitors. Facing a second-and-15 from their 10 and with Sam Darnold in shotgun formation, the Dolphins blitzed CB Nik Needham and the Jets' QB never saw him coming. Needham delivered a crushing blow on the unsuspecting Darnold.

Moments later with the Jets backed up and in the shadow of their own end zone, the offensive line and Darnold weren't on the same page. Right guard Brian Winters tapped C Jonotthan Harrison to snap the ball, but the ball went right by the second-year QB, who wasn't prepared to make a play. It was poor miscommunication and frustrations boiled over on the field as Winters seemed upset at his QB.

"It's not fun," Darnold said. "Every single game we try to go out there and win, put our best foot forward and we just didn't today. We had a really good first drive, put some good plays together, got a touchdown and after that, just too much inconsistency."