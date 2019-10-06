3 Takeaways: Jets Fall to 0-4 with 31-6 Loss to the Eagles

Two-Six the Workhorse

With Kelechi Osemele nursing a shoulder injury, the Green & White started Alex Lewis at LG. And after Adam Gase indicated personnel changes were coming, the Jets made veteran Brandon Shell inactive and replaced him at right tackle with rookie Chuma Edoga.

But with Darnold missing a third consecutive game, the Jets were held at bay. Falk was sacked nine times before being replaced late by David Fales (who was also sacked once), and Le'Veon Bell was held to 43 yards on 15 rushes.

"You have to be able to protect the quarterback in this league and that's just the bottom line," said center Ryan Kalil of the 10 sacks. "For us, it's about going to work and fixing the things we have to fix. A lot of it is technique and that's what we have to do."

The Jets averaged 2.3 yards on their 55 offensive plays. Relying almost entirely on Bell from the onset, the workhorse received 18 of the offense's first 22 touches.

"Right now, things are not looking smooth because a play or two if a guy messes up or we're not making the right read or somebody misses a block," said Bell, who added seven receptions for 45 yards. "Whatever it is, I don't know what it is. During the game, I just feel it."

An unlikely contributor — wideout Vyncint Smith, who was added off the Texans practice squad on Sep. 23 — gave the visitors their second offensive touchdown in 2019. Following a Trenton Cannon recovery of a muffed punt, the Jets confused the Eagles with a misdirection and Smith was the recipient of a Falk pitch. Falk lined up in the shotgun, faked a handoff to Bell up the middle and the defense followed him along with a trailing Ty Montgomery. While the Eagles pursued left, Smith came across and had an easy 19-yard run to the end zone.