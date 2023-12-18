3 Takeaways | Jets Have 'Right Guys' to Close Season Strong

Garrett Wilson Wears His Heart on His Sleeve

Jets WR Garrett Wilson tied for the team lead with 29 receiving yards on 3 catches, but was not targeted until the third quarter.

"With Garrett, you're always trying to find ways to give him the football," Robert Saleh said. "Again, starts and ends up front to be able to get the quarterback a chance to go throw it. Then obviously the quarterback with timing, and then again from a coaching standpoint to make sure we are putting these guys in position to get the ball in and out of their hands as quickly as possible. Again, credit to [the Dolphins]. They did a really nice job doing their best to take him away and they beat us up front."

All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey lined up against Wilson on 23 of his 42 routes (54.8%) and did not allow a reception on his only target as the nearest defender in coverage. The CBS cameras showed multiple shots of Wilson being emotional on the sideline.