3 Takeaways Jets at Patriots | Duane Brown: 'We Still Have Everything We Want in Front of Us'

"It hurts," LT Duane Brown said. "It's supposed to hurt. We all have to sit with these emotions for the next 24 hours and realize we have a lot of football left to play. We still have everything we want in front of us. Offensively, we have to really look at ourselves in the mirror and see what we can do more of to be more productive. Defense played as well as you can ask. It hurts. We all fought very hard. It was an ugly game, but to be in it until the last second, we had a lot of missed opportunities. This is football, this is the NFL. You sit with those emotions, you let them go and you move on to next week."