3 Takeaways Jets at Patriots | Duane Brown: 'We Still Have Everything We Want in Front of Us'

Green & White Special Teams Pay for 1 Mistake; Defense Registers 6 Sacks in Dominant Effort

Nov 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

3-takeaways-at-ne-E_SZ3_4852

The Jets (6-4) lost to the Patriots (6-4), 10-3, at Foxborough in a Week 11 game. Here are three takeaways from their first game after the bye.

Lot of Ball Left
The Jets offense struggled on Sunday, totaling a season-low 103 yards, only 2 in the second half. The Green & White had 59 rushing yards on 23 attempts (2.6 avg.) as QB Zach Wilson led the team with 26 yards on the ground. The offense converted 3-of-14 attempts on third down and scored 3 points.

With the loss Sunday, the Jets are a game out of the AFC wild card with seven games remaining.

"It hurts," LT Duane Brown said. "It's supposed to hurt. We all have to sit with these emotions for the next 24 hours and realize we have a lot of football left to play. We still have everything we want in front of us. Offensively, we have to really look at ourselves in the mirror and see what we can do more of to be more productive. Defense played as well as you can ask. It hurts. We all fought very hard. It was an ugly game, but to be in it until the last second, we had a lot of missed opportunities. This is football, this is the NFL. You sit with those emotions, you let them go and you move on to next week."

One Mistake
Leading up to Sunday's Week 11 matchup in Foxborough, HC Robert Saleh said that the Jets would have to do the little things right to win. Despite the offense struggling, the Jets did not make a mistake for more than 59 minutes. But with 26 seconds remaining, Braden Mann punted to Patriots returner Marcus Jones, who scored the game's first touchdown on an 84-yard return.

"They've got one of the better units through time," Saleh said. "You make one mistake and they'll make you pay. We made one mistake on the punt and we couldn't get him down."

He added: "I thought Braden did a really nice job punting the ball today. He hung one in the middle and that's about it."

Mann had 10 punts for 45.8 yards, 2 of which were 57-yard boots. He pinned New England inside its 20 twice.

Special teams ace Justin Hardee, who had 2 tackles, said about the return: "It wasn't up to my standard, it wasn't up to the Jets standard. I put it on me. I'll go and work harder, get in the film room more, do whatever I can to make this team better, our special teams group better."

Dominant Defense
The Jets defense picked up where it left off. It had 6 sacks, held the Patriots to 3 points and fewer than 300 total yards. The defense totaled 12 sacks in two games against New England, the most sacks the Pats have allowed to a team in a single season since 2001. The Green & White is one of three teams with multiple games with 6 or more sacks.

"I thought the defense was outstanding," Saleh said. "I thought our D-line got after it. We had some missed tackles in the first half, but the sequence where we had the penalty and the sack to make it a hard field goal towards the end of the half was really good by the defense. We just couldn't capitalize on their good play."

In the second quarter on the Jets' 7-yard line, Patriots OL Yodny Cajuste was called for holding, putting the Pats on the 17. Facing third-and-12, Carl Lawson sacked Mac Jones the following play for 9-yard loss and setting up Patriots K Nick Folk with a 44-yard attempt that hit the crossbar and fell short.

DT Quinnen Williams registered his eighth sack of the season, setting a career high. He's the only player in the NFL this season with at least 30 QB pressures, 18 hits, 8 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Game Gallery | Jets at Patriots | Week 11

See the best images from the Week 11 matchup between the Jets and Patriots.

