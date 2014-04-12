246 Pounds of Crab Legs, Anyone?

Apr 12, 2014 at 02:00 AM

Think I just ate my body weight in crab legs.. — Tommy Bohanon (@TommyBo40) April 5, 2014

Bohanon checks in at 6'1", 246.

Zip lining in the forest was a great experience. #DR #Ziplining #itsjustdifferent #Bachelorgroupweekend http://t.co/qnnFzq0w4A — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) April 6, 2014

This Jet truly flies.

They are trippin' with these tip-off times, I'm gonna be asleep 2min in. — Nick Bellore (@NBELLORE54) April 8, 2014

The March Madness finale between the UConn Huskies and Kentucky Wildcats got under way at 9:10 p.m. ET.

S/O to @StephenHill84 for being in the movie Draft Day...#MustBeNice #JetLife — Quinton Coples (@QueCeasar) April 11, 2014

The Jets selected Coples in Round 1 of the 2012 draft and Hill in Round 2.

At the airport eating breakfast and this little boy drops his bagel. The dad is now explaining the 5 sec rule to him. That's awesome — Ben Ijalana (@TheBiggerBen) April 11, 2014

Could there be any rule more important?

