21 Prospects Will Attend the 2022 NFL Draft

Twenty-one prospects are confirmed to attend the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada, the NFL announced.

Georgia leads all colleges with three players in attendance while Alabama and Ohio State will each have two players on-site. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with seven prospects confirmed to attend, followed by the Big Ten (four players), Pac-12 (four) and Atlantic Coast Conference (three).

The draft begins with the first round on Thursday night, April 28, and continues Friday, April 29, with Rounds 2-3. The draft will conclude on Saturday, April 30, with Rounds 4-7.