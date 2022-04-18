21 Prospects Will Attend the 2022 NFL Draft

Jets Currently Have Nine Picks, Including Four Selections in the Top 38

Apr 18, 2022 at 11:29 AM
Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press

Twenty-one prospects are confirmed to attend the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada, the NFL announced.

Georgia leads all colleges with three players in attendance while Alabama and Ohio State will each have two players on-site. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with seven prospects confirmed to attend, followed by the Big Ten (four players), Pac-12 (four) and Atlantic Coast Conference (three).

The draft begins with the first round on Thursday night, April 28, and continues Friday, April 29, with Rounds 2-3. The draft will conclude on Saturday, April 30, with Rounds 4-7.

The NFL Draft, which was held in Cleveland last year, will be hosted in the state of Nevada for the first time.

1) Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

2) Charles Cross, OL, Mississippi State

3) Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

4) Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

5) Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State

6) Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

7) Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

8) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

9) Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

10) Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

11) Jermaine Johnson ,DE, Florida State

12) George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

13) Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

14) Drake London, WR, Southern California

15) Evan Neal, OL, Alabama

16) Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

17) Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

18) Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

19) Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

20) Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

21) Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia

