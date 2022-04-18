21 Prospects Will Attend the 2022 NFL Draft

Twenty-one prospects are confirmed to attend the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada, the NFL announced.
Georgia leads all colleges with three players in attendance while Alabama and Ohio State will each have two players on-site. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with seven prospects confirmed to attend, followed by the Big Ten (four players), Pac-12 (four) and Atlantic Coast Conference (three).
The draft begins with the first round on Thursday night, April 28, and continues Friday, April 29, with Rounds 2-3. The draft will conclude on Saturday, April 30, with Rounds 4-7.
The NFL Draft, which was held in Cleveland last year, will be hosted in the state of Nevada for the first time.
1) Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
2) Charles Cross, OL, Mississippi State
3) Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia
4) Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
5) Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State
6) Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
7) Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
8) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
9) Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
10) Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
11) Jermaine Johnson ,DE, Florida State
12) George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
13) Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
14) Drake London, WR, Southern California
15) Evan Neal, OL, Alabama
16) Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
17) Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
18) Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
19) Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
20) Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
21) Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia