Draft Grades | Jets Score an 'A' from Pro Football Focus

The Jets wrapped up the 2024 NFL Draft Saturday after making seven selections.

The Jets' first five picks were spent on players on offense– LT Olu Fashanu (Rd. 1, No. 11 overall), WR Malachi Corley (Rd. 31, No. 65), RB Braelon Allen (Rd. 4, No. 134), QB Jordan Travis (Rd. 5, No. 171) and RB Isaiah Davis (Rd. 5, No. 173). The final two choices were on defense – CB Qwantez Stiggers (Rd. 5, No. 176) and DB Jaylen Key (Rd. 7, No. 257).

Here is a selection of the Jets draft grades from national media out.

Pro Football Focus: Trevor Sikkema

Draft Grade - A

"The Jets offensive line has been a weak point for the last few years. Even though they brought in veteran tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses to strengthen it, bringing in talented depth and getting a succession plan in place makes a lot of sense. Olu Fashanu ranked in the 93rd percentile among qualifying college tackles in pass-blocking grade on true pass sets over the last two seasons."

Pro Football Network: Cam Mellor

Draft Grade - A-

"The New York Jets, like it or loathe it, will revolve around Aaron Rodgers in the short term, and their 2024 NFL Draft has a similar storyline. The franchise did a great job of protecting their current signal caller with the selection of Olu Fashanu – a move made better by dropping a spot in a trade with Minnesota.

Malachi Corley was good value in the third as a dangerous RAC weapon for Rodgers in the short term and then for potential long term QB, Jordan Travis. Injury impacted his stock but Travis has the hallmarks of an NFL QB."

NFL.com: Peter Prisco

Draft Grade - B+

"Even after picking up veteran tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses this offseason, the Jets selected [Olu] Fashanu to help protect Aaron Rodgers. They traded their second-rounder on Rodgers last year and moved up for the tough-running [Malachi] Corley to improve the talent surrounding the future Hall of Famer.

"The Jets did well picking up a 2025 third-rounder for one of their fourth-round selections. Adding in the big, nimble [Braelon] Allen to the backfield behind Breece Hall and Israel Abanikanda makes sense given how injuries have impacted depth at the position. I projected the Jets to bring in productive team leader [Jordan] Travis on Day 3, so trading up for him in the fifth wasn't surprising. [Qwan'tez] Stiggers is a fantastic story, coming through the CFL to the NFL, and a competitive athlete outside."

The Sporting News: Vinny Iyer

Draft Grade - B+

"The Jets maintained an offensive theme for GM Joe Douglas with the intent of making Aaron Rodgers' Year 2 much more promising once he's ready to go again. [Olu] Fashanu gives them a tackle contingency for aging additions, while [Malachi] Corley and [Braelon] Allen fit well playing off Garrett Wilson as a receiver and Breece Hall as a runner. [Jordan] Travis was a good developmental add behind Rogers and Tyrod Taylor. [Qwan'tez] Stiggers gives them a pro-ready corner from the CFL, to boot. Pretty good for New York, even minus volume."