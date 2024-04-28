 Skip to main content
Jets Draft Highlights | Watch the 2024 Draft Class In Action

See Highlights of the Newest Jets

Apr 27, 2024 at 08:28 PM

T Olu Fashanu (Round 1, No. 11 Overall)

WR Malachi Corley (Round 3, No. 65 Overall)

RB Braelon Allen (Round 4, No. 134 Overall)

QB Jordan Travis (Round 5, No. 171 Overall)

RB Isaiah Davis (Round 5, No. 173 Overall)

DB Qwan'tez Stiggers (Round 5, No. 176 Overall)

DB Jaylen Key (Round 7, No. 257 Overall)

