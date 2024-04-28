Jets Draft Highlights | Watch the 2024 Draft Class In Action

Apr 27, 2024 at 08:28 PM
Jets' Unicorn Draft Is Rare, Record-Setting and Has Them Rarin' to Go
They Set Marks with First 5 Picks on Offense, 6 In-Draft Trades; Joe Douglas: 'We're Excited About the Team'
Jets Draft All-Access Calls | Watch the Moment the 2024 Draft Class Became Jets
Hear the Conversation When Jets Personnel Called the 2024 Draft Picks
Jets Agree on Trade That Will Send DL John Franklin-Myers to Broncos
GM Joe Douglas Says Deal an "Unfortunate Part of the Business"
Jets Make Alabama DB Jaylen Key 'Mr. Irrelevant' to Close Out 2024 NFL Draft
Crimson Tide Defender Spent Five Seasons at UAB Before Transferring
Jets Select DB Qwan'tez Stiggers in 5th Round of 2024 NFL Draft
After Taking Circuitous Path Through 7-on-7 League to CFL, He Says, 'I Feel Like I'm at Home' with Green & White
Jets Select South Dakota State RB Isaiah Davis in the 5th Round
Jackrabbits Tailback Led FCS in Rushing Yards and Was Named a First-Team All-American in 2023
Jets Select Florida State QB Jordan Travis in 5th Round
Green & White Trade Up to Select the QB at Pick No. 171 Overall
Jets Select Physical Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen in 4th Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Badgers Back, Youngest Player in This Year's Draft Class, Rushed for 3,494 Yards, 35 TDs in 3 Seasons at UW