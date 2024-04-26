 Skip to main content
Draft Grades | Jets Receive High Marks for Drafting Olu Fashanu

See the Draft Grades After the First Round of the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2024 at 04:02 PM
IMG_4914
Caroline Hendershot

Team Reporter

E_SS2_8065_1-olu-thumb

The Jets selected Penn State T Olu Fashanu with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after GM Joe Douglas traded back one spot with the Minnesota Vikings. The national media gave the following grades to the Jets' selection.

The Athletic: A
"In the debate between need and want, the Jets went with the latter, and in doing so laid a foundation for the future up front. Fashanu likely will get thrown in as a rookie and could become an anchor for the next decade. As tempting as tight end Brock Bowers had to be here, the Jets made the right move. Fashanu is a left tackle, and that's important for the Jets' future."

Pro Football Network: A
"To the pick itself, anyone who watched the Jets last season knows how critical upgrading their offensive line was this season. They made some moves in free agency, but landing a young, talented offensive tackle of the caliber of Olu Fashanu is an A-grade move."

Sports Illustrated: A-
"The bottom line is that he will either come in, contribute and learn on the job or sit behind one of the best left tackles in the last decade while he gets stronger. The Jets avoided disaster in this draft, which is sometimes all you can ask for."

ESPN: B+
"For the Jets, it's free money. They were able to select the player they wanted anyway -- Penn State tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu -- with an extra fourth-rounder's worth of value."

CBS Sports: B
"He is a left tackle for the future, but also insurance if Tyron Smith can't play the who season, He is good in pass protection, but needs to improve his run blocking."

NFL.com: B
"Even after signing oft-injured Tyron Smith and trading for Morgan Moses (both are 33 years old) this offseason, the team decided to pick Fashanu. His build, intelligence and smooth movements on the edge are intriguing, to be sure, and he should have some time to develop behind the veterans."

