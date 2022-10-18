NFL Power Rankings | Jets Crack the Top 10 in Week 6

Every week, we'll take a look at the Power Rankings throughout the NFL. The Jets (4-2) cracked the top-10 in Week 6 after beating the Packers 27-10 in Green Bay.

NFL.com - No. 13

The Jets went to Lambeau Field and secured their biggest win in years. The 27-10 beatdown of the Packers was stunning in how easy it felt for New York, a former doormat that entered the season with the NFL's longest postseason drought at 11 years. Robert Saleh's young playmakers impacted the game at every level: Sauce Gardner was a constant menace in the secondary, Breece Hall went for more than 100 yards on the ground with the clinching touchdown run, while Quinnen Williams and a surging front four punished Aaron Rodgers and lived in the backfield all afternoon. When it was over, Gardner jogged around Lambeau wearing a Cheesehead -- an act of defiance and a message to the league: The Baby Jets have arrived.

ESPN - No 9

The rookie class is developing quicker than expected. Cornerback Sauce Gardner and running back Breece Hall, in particular, have made such an impact that they have to be considered candidates for Defensive and Offensive Rookie of the Year, respectively. Gardner has eight pass breakups, one interception and has allowed only one reception in man coverage, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Hall replaced Michael Carter as the RB1 and is ninth in the league with 609 yards from scrimmage. Growing pains? Not at all.

CBS Sports - No. 7

Can you believe they are 4-2? Winning at Green Bay the way they did validates them as a potential playoff team. The defense is getting good.

FOX Sports - No. 16

It might be fun to call them the Baby Jets, but there are some dudes on this team. Considering all the big-time draft capital this team has held in recent years, it was fun to see guys like Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner and Breece Hall dominate the Packers — and at Lambeau Field, no less. This has to be about as fun as it's felt to be a Jets fan in 10 years.