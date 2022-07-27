Jets Training Camp Highlights (7/27) | Denzel Mims Catch and Run & D.J. Reed Snags an INT
See Some of the Top Plays from the First Practice of Training Camp
Jul 27, 2022 at 02:38 PM
Green & White Remain in Acclimation Period Until Monday; Sporting New Practice Helmets
Jets HC Robert Saleh: We Felt This Was the Best Combination For All of Them
After a Lost Season, Explosive Edge Rusher Has Not Lost an Ounce of Determination
He Sees Playing Right Tackle as 'a Work in Progress' but His Vision 'to Get Where I Want to Be' Remains Steady
See All of the Content from Wednesday's Practice at Jets Training Camp
See Some of the Top Plays from the First Practice of Training Camp
Infusion of Skill Players at RB, OL, TE and WR Gives Zach Wilson and the Offense Exciting Options
D.J. Reed Will Provide Edge; Brandin Echols, Bryce Hall, Javelin Guidry and More Provide Crucial Depth
DL Quinnen Williams: 'We Want to Put It All Together and Get Ready to Compete...It's Going to Be Special'
Defensive Leader on Playoff Possibility for Green & White: 'I Feel That's a Realistic Goal'