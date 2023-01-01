Mike White Back at QB, Lamarcus Joyner Returns to S for Jets' Crucial Contest at Seattle

The Jets and Seahawks are both almost as healthy as they can be as the two 7-8 teams get ready to battle each other for their playoff lives at Lumen Field in Seattle on Sunday afternoon.

Offensively, QB Mike White was cleared by team doctors from his rib injury on Monday, and head coach Robert Saleh reinstalled him as the Jets' starting quarterback for the rest of the year, barring injury.

White will continue to work with WR Corey Davis, who had a quiet game against Jacksonville after sitting out the Detroit game in the NFL's concussion protocol. And WR Denzel Mims also is back in action after missing the Jaguars, also with a concussion. But WR Jeff Smith (knee) was placed on Injured Reserve.

But a vital part of the Jets' attack could be their rushing game as they try to power up their running attack to take advantage of Seattle's run defense, ranked 31st in the NFL in yards/game and 25th in yards/carry.

"Back by committee," Saleh said of how his RBs will be used. "We've got the backs, and the three that are active will usually kind of roll. Zonovan [Knight] will kind of get his opps, so will Michael [Carter] ... and so will Ty Johnson. That's always going to be the feel as the game is going."